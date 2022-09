Craig Chapman's images of the competing bands at the 168th British Open can now be enjoyed on-line.

He was at Symphony Hall to capture all 18 bands in action on Edward Gregson's test-piece, 'The World Rejoicing — Variations on a Lutheran Chorale'.

You can enjoy the images and purchase prints at: https://chappersphoto.co.uk/