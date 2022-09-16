Radio: Sunday Bandstand 12th September

More great music to send out to the banding world from Chris Helme in the heartland of Yorkshire...

Sunday Bandstand: 11th September

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-11-september-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Introduction Act 3 Lohengrin

Wagner arr. Denis Wright

The National Band of New Zealand

MD: Norman Thorne



Le Clemenza Di Tito — Overture

Mozart

Skellerup Woolston Brass Band

MD: Brian A. Barrett



Distant Land (A Prayer For Freedom)

John Rutter arr. Luc Vertommen

Black Dyke Band

MD: Professor Nicholas Childs



Concert piece for Trombone

Felix Alexandre Guilmant arr. Ray Steadman Allen

Soloist: Dudley Bright

Enfield Citadel Salvation Army Band

BM: Jonathan Mott



Peer Gynt Suite

1. Morning Mood

2. The Death of Ase

4. In the Hall of the Mountain King

Edvard Grieg arr. Howard Lorriman

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Saltarello finale from Italian Symphony

Mendelssohn arr. William Halliwell

Leyland Band

Morning Star

Ian Robinson

Mississauga Temple Band of the Salvation Army

BM: David Moulton

Sut Steilias (Under the Stars)

Gion Antoni Derungs arr. Ludovic Neurohr

Cantus Firmus Surselva Choir

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: Corsin Tuor

Pendennis! (Concert March)

Goff Richards

Foden's Band

MD: Nicholas Childs

The Star-Spangled Banner

Francis Scott Key

Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York (USA)

MD: John Henry Lambert

Americans We

Henry Fillmore

Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York (USA)

MD: John Henry Lambert

New York Snapshots — Wonderful Town

Peter Graham

New York Staff Band (USA)

BM: Ron Waiksnoris

A Moorside Suite

Gustav Holst

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson

Brilliante

Peter Graham

Soloists: David Childs and David Thornton

Cory Band

MD: Dr Robert Childs

Pokarekare Ana

PH Tomoana arr. Peter Maunder

The National Band of New Zealand

MD: David Gallaher

Waltz from the Murder on the Orient Express

Richard Rodney Bennett arr. Howard Snell

Buy as You View Cory Band

MD: Robert Childs

Fantasies for Band

iii) Veni, Creator Spiritus

David Morgan

The Staffordshire Band

MD: David Maplestone

Toccata Fire

Steven Ponsford

International Staff Band

BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Raby March

George Allan

Ransome Hoffman and Pollard Band

MD: Dennis Masters

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles — (2010)



Enjoy the show...