Radio: Sunday Bandstand 12th September

More great music to send out to the banding world from Chris Helme in the heartland of Yorkshire...

Sunday
  The show is hosted by Chris Helme

Friday, 16 September 2022

        

Sunday Bandstand: 11th September

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-11-september-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Introduction Act 3 Lohengrin
Wagner arr. Denis Wright
The National Band of New Zealand
MD: Norman Thorne

Le Clemenza Di Tito — Overture
Mozart
Skellerup Woolston Brass Band
MD: Brian A. Barrett

Distant Land (A Prayer For Freedom)
John Rutter arr. Luc Vertommen
Black Dyke Band
MD: Professor Nicholas Childs

Concert piece for Trombone
Felix Alexandre Guilmant arr. Ray Steadman Allen
Soloist: Dudley Bright
Enfield Citadel Salvation Army Band
BM: Jonathan Mott

Peer Gynt Suite
1. Morning Mood
2. The Death of Ase
4. In the Hall of the Mountain King
Edvard Grieg arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Saltarello finale from Italian Symphony
Mendelssohn arr. William Halliwell
Leyland Band

Morning Star
Ian Robinson
Mississauga Temple Band of the Salvation Army
BM: David Moulton

Sut Steilias (Under the Stars)
Gion Antoni Derungs arr. Ludovic Neurohr
Cantus Firmus Surselva Choir
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Corsin Tuor

Pendennis! (Concert March)
Goff Richards
Foden's Band
MD: Nicholas Childs

The Star-Spangled Banner
Francis Scott Key
Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York (USA)
MD: John Henry Lambert

Americans We
Henry Fillmore
Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York (USA)
MD: John Henry Lambert

New York Snapshots — Wonderful Town
Peter Graham
New York Staff Band (USA)
BM: Ron Waiksnoris

A Moorside Suite
Gustav Holst
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson

Brilliante
Peter Graham
Soloists: David Childs and David Thornton
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs

Pokarekare Ana
PH Tomoana arr. Peter Maunder
The National Band of New Zealand
MD: David Gallaher

Waltz from the Murder on the Orient Express
Richard Rodney Bennett arr. Howard Snell
Buy as You View Cory Band
MD: Robert Childs

Fantasies for Band
iii) Veni, Creator Spiritus
David Morgan
The Staffordshire Band
MD: David Maplestone

Toccata Fire
Steven Ponsford
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Raby March
George Allan
Ransome Hoffman and Pollard Band
MD: Dennis Masters

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles — (2010)

Enjoy the show...

        

