There is still time to get your entries in for the popular march and hymn tune contest

Bands are being reminded to enter the popular Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune Contest which will now take place on Sunday 25th September.

It all kicks off at 11.00am with a prize fund of £3,000 up for grabs.

It all takes place in the Market Square in Darwen Town Centre with support of Darwen Town Council.

Entries should be submitted by going to: blackburnanddarwenband.co.uk