                 

*
banner

News

Foden's looks for new signings...

Foden's Youth Band is looking for a new cohort of players to join the ranks...

Foden's
  The Foden's Youth Band will be starting its 11th season this year

Friday, 16 September 2022

        

Foden's Band has announced that registration is now open for this year's Foden's Youth Band.

Now in its 11th season, it welcomes players from across the North West, Midlands, North Wales and Yorkshire to monthly rehearsals led by the National Champion's team of experienced conductors and tutors.

Players aged 21 or under, and Grade 5 or above, are welcome to apply.

Several former members now study at the UKs leading conservatoires and hold seats in many of the top bands in the country.

Inspirational

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Once again, we will be working in partnership with the Royal Northern College of Music who will be sending students to shadow Foden's Band tutors as part of their studies. This partnership has proved highly inspirational for the young musicians in the band."

The band meets 10 times per academic year in Sandbach, benefitting from the unique opportunities afforded by access to Foden's experienced team of conductors, tutors, performers and composers.

Players aged 21 or under, and Grade 5 or above, are welcome to applyFoden's Band

Next generation

Founder and co-ordinator Ian Raisbeck added: "For over 10 years now it has been a joy to see so many young musicians flourish under the guidance of the team at Foden's.

The importance of inspiring the next generation will never be lost on us and I would urge all aspiring young musicians to come along."

Find out more:

To find out more and apply, please visit: www.fodensband.co.uk

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredeagr

Tredegar ready for road trips

September 16 • Tredegar will head to Stroud and Amersham over the next two weeks as well as adding new high profile concerts to their 2023 diary.

Tewit

Tewit Youth to hold Open Day

September 16 • The successful youth band will be holding a special open day to inspire the next generation of brass band talent

mNAGER

Manger launch new CD for centenary celebrations

September 16 • Manger Musikklag's centenary gala concert at Bergen's Grieghallen will also be marked by teh launch of their anniversary double CD, 'Mangnitude'.

VBS

New optimism for Vernon Building Society Band

September 16 • A new rehearsal facility means a bright new future for Vernon Building Society Band

What's on »

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skelmanthorpe Band

Sunday 18 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 25 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

September 16 • UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for 2nd EUPHONIUM & EEb/BBb BASS PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people

Staines Brass

September 16 • Staines Brass is rebuilding. Having recently lost a few players and our MD, we're looking for people to join us as we grow. We're aiming to get back to a good mix of contests (currently 1st section) and concerts. An opportunity to find your ideal seat.

Dobcross Silver Band

September 15 • Upon our return from the National Finals, Dobcross Silver Band invite applications to join our cornet section (Position Negotiable, Excl Principal). We are looking to strengthen the section and add another committed and competent player to the ranks.

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top