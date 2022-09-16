Foden's looks for new signings...

Foden's Youth Band is looking for a new cohort of players to join the ranks...

Foden's Band has announced that registration is now open for this year's Foden's Youth Band.

Now in its 11th season, it welcomes players from across the North West, Midlands, North Wales and Yorkshire to monthly rehearsals led by the National Champion's team of experienced conductors and tutors.

Players aged 21 or under, and Grade 5 or above, are welcome to apply.

Several former members now study at the UKs leading conservatoires and hold seats in many of the top bands in the country.

Inspirational

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Once again, we will be working in partnership with the Royal Northern College of Music who will be sending students to shadow Foden's Band tutors as part of their studies. This partnership has proved highly inspirational for the young musicians in the band."

The band meets 10 times per academic year in Sandbach, benefitting from the unique opportunities afforded by access to Foden's experienced team of conductors, tutors, performers and composers.

Next generation

Founder and co-ordinator Ian Raisbeck added: "For over 10 years now it has been a joy to see so many young musicians flourish under the guidance of the team at Foden's.

The importance of inspiring the next generation will never be lost on us and I would urge all aspiring young musicians to come along."

Find out more:

To find out more and apply, please visit: www.fodensband.co.uk