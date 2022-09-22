Radio: Sunday Bandstand 18th September

More great music to send out to the banding world from Chris Helme in the heartland of Yorkshire.

Sunday Bandstand: 18th September

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-18-september-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

West Riding — March

S.B. Wood

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: Allan Withington



L'Italiana in Algeri (The Italian Girl in Algiers)

Rossini arr. William Rimmer

Fairey Band

MD: Kenneth Dennison



American Carnival

Stephen Roberts

Desford Colliery Band

MD: Stephen Roberts



Morning has Broken

Eleanor Farjeon arr. Ray Steadman-Allen

Hendon Salvation Army Band

BM: Roland Cobb



Philip McCann Salutes Harry Mortimer

Compilation

Soloist: Philip McCann

Britannia Building Society Band

MD: Howard Snell



Partita

Edward Gregson

GUS (Footwear) Band

MD: Keith Wilkinson



Cavalcade of Martial Songs

Horatio Nicholls arr. Gordon Mackenzie

Kibworth Band

MD: Paul Wright



Mood Indigo

Duke Ellington arr. Philip Harper

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper



Bramwyn March

John R. Carr

Rochdale Band

MD: Norman Ashcroft



Masquerade for Brass

James Curnow

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson



Gabriel's Oboe from The Mission

Ennio Morricone arr. Bertie

Grimethorpe Colliery

MD: Garry Cutt



Spanish Gypsy Dance

Pascual Marquina

Men O'Brass

MD: Harry Mortimer OBE



Radetskiana

Johann Strauss Snr arr. Paige

James Shepherd Versatile Brass

MD: Dennis Wilby



Country Fair from Holiday Suite

Eric Ball

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band

MD: Robert Oughton



Of Distant Memories

Edward Gregson

Eikanger Bjosvik Band

MD: Prof David King

Rondo 3

Mozart arr. Andrew Owenson

Soloist: Gordon Higginbottom

James Shepherd Versatile Brass

MD: Dennis Wilby



Samum — Symphonic Foxtrot

Carl Robrecht

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: Markus Bach



The Prayer

David Foster & Carole Bayer Sager arr. Alan Ramsey

Soloists: Jim Hayes & Paul Kiernan

Cooperative Funeralcare Band

MD: Michael Fowles



Glemdene — March

John R. Carr

Swiss Army Band (Switzerland)

MD: Andreas Sporri

Enjoy the show...