Radio: Sunday Bandstand 18th September

More great music to send out to the banding world from Chris Helme in the heartland of Yorkshire.

Bandrtand
  More great music from Chris Helme

Thursday, 22 September 2022

        

Sunday Bandstand: 18th September

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-18-september-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

West Riding — March
S.B. Wood
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: Allan Withington

L'Italiana in Algeri (The Italian Girl in Algiers)
Rossini arr. William Rimmer
Fairey Band
MD: Kenneth Dennison

American Carnival
Stephen Roberts
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Stephen Roberts

Morning has Broken
Eleanor Farjeon arr. Ray Steadman-Allen
Hendon Salvation Army Band
BM: Roland Cobb

Philip McCann Salutes Harry Mortimer
Compilation
Soloist: Philip McCann
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell

Partita
Edward Gregson
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: Keith Wilkinson

Cavalcade of Martial Songs
Horatio Nicholls arr. Gordon Mackenzie
Kibworth Band
MD: Paul Wright

Mood Indigo
Duke Ellington arr. Philip Harper
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper

Bramwyn March
John R. Carr
Rochdale Band
MD: Norman Ashcroft

Masquerade for Brass
James Curnow
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson

Gabriel's Oboe from The Mission
Ennio Morricone arr. Bertie
Grimethorpe Colliery
MD: Garry Cutt

Spanish Gypsy Dance
Pascual Marquina
Men O'Brass
MD: Harry Mortimer OBE

Radetskiana
Johann Strauss Snr arr. Paige
James Shepherd Versatile Brass
MD: Dennis Wilby

Country Fair from Holiday Suite
Eric Ball
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band
MD: Robert Oughton

Of Distant Memories
Edward Gregson
Eikanger Bjosvik Band
MD: Prof David King

Rondo 3
Mozart arr. Andrew Owenson
Soloist: Gordon Higginbottom
James Shepherd Versatile Brass
MD: Dennis Wilby

Samum — Symphonic Foxtrot
Carl Robrecht
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Markus Bach

The Prayer
David Foster & Carole Bayer Sager arr. Alan Ramsey
Soloists: Jim Hayes & Paul Kiernan
Cooperative Funeralcare Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Glemdene — March
John R. Carr
Swiss Army Band (Switzerland)
MD: Andreas Sporri

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

BBE

BBE offers public support for Foundation work

September 22 • You can now help support the Brass Foundation work undertaken by Brass Bands England.

NYBBGB

Still time to audition for National Youth Bands

September 22 • You still have the opportunity to audition for the National Youth and National Childrens' Bands of Great Britain via the RNCM in Manchester.

Regionals

2023 Regional test pieces announced

September 22 • Works by Philip Wilby, Phil Lawrence, Rodney Newton, Stephen Bulla and Darrol Barry will face bands at the 2023 Regional Championships.

Regent Brass

New voice to spearhead Regent musical perspective

September 22 • Regent Brass has appointed the talented Franklin Onyeso as its new Composer in Residence.

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - St George's Hall Bradford

Sunday 25 September • Bridge St, Bradford BD1 1JT

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 25 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - The Lindley Band

Sunday 25 September • Dobcross Band and Social Club. Platt Lane, Dobcross, . Oldham OL3 5AD

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

Chadderton Band

September 21 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Northallerton Silver Band

September 21 • We are looking for a new Musical Director for our cheerful, committed, non-contesting band which has a busy engagement list. We are looking for an inspiring MD who will make the most of our talents.

Skipton Brass

September 20 • Skipton Brass are looking to fill our lower brass section in the Euphonium and Trombone regions. Sadly, due to people moving, these seats are now free, and we are keen to fill them. We have a sensible local programme of events throughout the year.

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

