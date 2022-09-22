Radio: Sunday Bandstand 18th September

Sunday Bandstand: 18th September
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-18-september-2022/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
West Riding — March
S.B. Wood
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: Allan Withington
L'Italiana in Algeri (The Italian Girl in Algiers)
Rossini arr. William Rimmer
Fairey Band
MD: Kenneth Dennison
American Carnival
Stephen Roberts
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Stephen Roberts
Morning has Broken
Eleanor Farjeon arr. Ray Steadman-Allen
Hendon Salvation Army Band
BM: Roland Cobb
Philip McCann Salutes Harry Mortimer
Compilation
Soloist: Philip McCann
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell
Partita
Edward Gregson
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: Keith Wilkinson
Cavalcade of Martial Songs
Horatio Nicholls arr. Gordon Mackenzie
Kibworth Band
MD: Paul Wright
Mood Indigo
Duke Ellington arr. Philip Harper
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper
Bramwyn March
John R. Carr
Rochdale Band
MD: Norman Ashcroft
Masquerade for Brass
James Curnow
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson
Gabriel's Oboe from The Mission
Ennio Morricone arr. Bertie
Grimethorpe Colliery
MD: Garry Cutt
Spanish Gypsy Dance
Pascual Marquina
Men O'Brass
MD: Harry Mortimer OBE
Radetskiana
Johann Strauss Snr arr. Paige
James Shepherd Versatile Brass
MD: Dennis Wilby
Country Fair from Holiday Suite
Eric Ball
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band
MD: Robert Oughton
Of Distant Memories
Edward Gregson
Eikanger Bjosvik Band
MD: Prof David King
Rondo 3
Mozart arr. Andrew Owenson
Soloist: Gordon Higginbottom
James Shepherd Versatile Brass
MD: Dennis Wilby
Samum — Symphonic Foxtrot
Carl Robrecht
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Markus Bach
The Prayer
David Foster & Carole Bayer Sager arr. Alan Ramsey
Soloists: Jim Hayes & Paul Kiernan
Cooperative Funeralcare Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Glemdene — March
John R. Carr
Swiss Army Band (Switzerland)
MD: Andreas Sporri
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...