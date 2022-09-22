Frank for free at British Open

Frank Renton was at the recent British Open for a special free broadcast of his on-line programme.

Frank Renton continues to keep brass bands fans across the world informed and entertained with his on-line 'Frank Renton on Brass' broadcasts.

His latest free special edition came from the recent British Open Championships in Birmingham where he talked to several personalities about the event, the music and the circumstances in which the 168th Championships took place.

Guests

He takes in the atmosphere in speaking to Ian Porthouse MD of Tredegar, Richard Marshall, Brett Baker and Siobhan Bates of Black Dyke, Chris King in his role as Chairperson of the European Brass Band Association Music Panel and Jim Hayes of the cooperation band amongst others.

Virtuoso sop star Kevin Crockford catches up with Frank 30 years after they performed together in winning the British Open on 'Paganini Variations', whilst he also meets up with Philip McCann and overseas visitors, composer Jack Stamp from the USA and conductor Glenn Van Looy.

