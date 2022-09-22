                 

*
banner

News

Frank for free at British Open

Frank Renton was at the recent British Open for a special free broadcast of his on-line programme.

Frank Renton
  Frank Renton was at the recent British Open Championship.

Thursday, 22 September 2022

        

Frank Renton continues to keep brass bands fans across the world informed and entertained with his on-line 'Frank Renton on Brass' broadcasts.

His latest free special edition came from the recent British Open Championships in Birmingham where he talked to several personalities about the event, the music and the circumstances in which the 168th Championships took place.

Guests

He takes in the atmosphere in speaking to Ian Porthouse MD of Tredegar, Richard Marshall, Brett Baker and Siobhan Bates of Black Dyke, Chris King in his role as Chairperson of the European Brass Band Association Music Panel and Jim Hayes of the cooperation band amongst others.

Virtuoso sop star Kevin Crockford catches up with Frank 30 years after they performed together in winning the British Open on 'Paganini Variations', whilst he also meets up with Philip McCann and overseas visitors, composer Jack Stamp from the USA and conductor Glenn Van Looy.

Go to:

https://www.frankrentononbrass.com/beyond-the-barlines/beyond-the-barlines/the-british-open-2022

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE

BBE offers public support for Foundation work

September 22 • You can now help support the Brass Foundation work undertaken by Brass Bands England.

NYBBGB

Still time to audition for National Youth Bands

September 22 • You still have the opportunity to audition for the National Youth and National Childrens' Bands of Great Britain via the RNCM in Manchester.

Regionals

2023 Regional test pieces announced

September 22 • Works by Philip Wilby, Phil Lawrence, Rodney Newton, Stephen Bulla and Darrol Barry will face bands at the 2023 Regional Championships.

Regent Brass

New voice to spearhead Regent musical perspective

September 22 • Regent Brass has appointed the talented Franklin Onyeso as its new Composer in Residence.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - St George's Hall Bradford

Sunday 25 September • Bridge St, Bradford BD1 1JT

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 25 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - The Lindley Band

Sunday 25 September • Dobcross Band and Social Club. Platt Lane, Dobcross, . Oldham OL3 5AD

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

September 21 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Northallerton Silver Band

September 21 • We are looking for a new Musical Director for our cheerful, committed, non-contesting band which has a busy engagement list. We are looking for an inspiring MD who will make the most of our talents.

Skipton Brass

September 20 • Skipton Brass are looking to fill our lower brass section in the Euphonium and Trombone regions. Sadly, due to people moving, these seats are now free, and we are keen to fill them. We have a sensible local programme of events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top