Entries open for 2023 National Youth Championships

Entries are now open for the 2023 National Youth Championships of Great Britian.

Brass Bands England has announced that entries are now open for bands and ensembles wishing to take part in its flagship National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The event will take place at Stockport Grammar School, Greater Manchester, on Saturday 25th March 2023 and is open to youth bands of all levels in both competitive and non-competitive sections.

Renewed focus

After the challenges of the pandemic, the event has a renewed focus on inclusion, with the non-competitive Besson Prodige sponsored Showcase Section open to any band, regardless of its level of experience.

All sections, including the Performance and ABRSM Championship sections, are open to performers of all ages.

Full details

Full details of changes to previous formats as well as the European Youth Brass Band Contest qualification process were announced earlier this year.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news18072022-0900/youth-champs-2023-details-announced

The day will also include a series of practical workshops available to audiences and participants, as well as the opportunity to find out more information from BBE's Brass Foundations team.

BBE's Relationship & Partnership Development Manager told 4BR: "Beginner bands are more than welcome, including small starter groups, from just five players or more. Absolutely anyone can take part and benefit from the exciting opportunity to play in front of an audience, on a national stage."

Applications:



Applications to take part in Youth Champs 2023 are now open via the Brass Bands England website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/371

Pre-Entry Pack



A Youth Champs Pre-Entry Pack is available at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/sites/brassbandsengland.co.uk/files/Youth%20Champs%202023%20Pre-Entry%20Information%20Pack%20%281%29.pdf

Information session



An online information session on Tuesday 11th October at 6.00pm

E-mail Alex at: youthchamps@bbe.org.uk