                 

*
banner

News

Entries open for 2023 National Youth Championships

Entries are now open for the 2023 National Youth Championships of Great Britian.

Youth Championships
  The Championships are now open for entries

Thursday, 22 September 2022

        

Brass Bands England has announced that entries are now open for bands and ensembles wishing to take part in its flagship National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The event will take place at Stockport Grammar School, Greater Manchester, on Saturday 25th March 2023 and is open to youth bands of all levels in both competitive and non-competitive sections.

Renewed focus

After the challenges of the pandemic, the event has a renewed focus on inclusion, with the non-competitive Besson Prodige sponsored Showcase Section open to any band, regardless of its level of experience.

All sections, including the Performance and ABRSM Championship sections, are open to performers of all ages.

Full details

Full details of changes to previous formats as well as the European Youth Brass Band Contest qualification process were announced earlier this year.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news18072022-0900/youth-champs-2023-details-announced

The day will also include a series of practical workshops available to audiences and participants, as well as the opportunity to find out more information from BBE's Brass Foundations team.

BBE's Relationship & Partnership Development Manager told 4BR: "Beginner bands are more than welcome, including small starter groups, from just five players or more. Absolutely anyone can take part and benefit from the exciting opportunity to play in front of an audience, on a national stage."

Applications:


Applications to take part in Youth Champs 2023 are now open via the Brass Bands England website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/371

Pre-Entry Pack


A Youth Champs Pre-Entry Pack is available at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/sites/brassbandsengland.co.uk/files/Youth%20Champs%202023%20Pre-Entry%20Information%20Pack%20%281%29.pdf

Information session


An online information session on Tuesday 11th October at 6.00pm

E-mail Alex at: youthchamps@bbe.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE

BBE offers public support for Foundation work

September 22 • You can now help support the Brass Foundation work undertaken by Brass Bands England.

NYBBGB

Still time to audition for National Youth Bands

September 22 • You still have the opportunity to audition for the National Youth and National Childrens' Bands of Great Britain via the RNCM in Manchester.

Regionals

2023 Regional test pieces announced

September 22 • Works by Philip Wilby, Phil Lawrence, Rodney Newton, Stephen Bulla and Darrol Barry will face bands at the 2023 Regional Championships.

Regent Brass

New voice to spearhead Regent musical perspective

September 22 • Regent Brass has appointed the talented Franklin Onyeso as its new Composer in Residence.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - St George's Hall Bradford

Sunday 25 September • Bridge St, Bradford BD1 1JT

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 25 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - The Lindley Band

Sunday 25 September • Dobcross Band and Social Club. Platt Lane, Dobcross, . Oldham OL3 5AD

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

September 21 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Northallerton Silver Band

September 21 • We are looking for a new Musical Director for our cheerful, committed, non-contesting band which has a busy engagement list. We are looking for an inspiring MD who will make the most of our talents.

Skipton Brass

September 20 • Skipton Brass are looking to fill our lower brass section in the Euphonium and Trombone regions. Sadly, due to people moving, these seats are now free, and we are keen to fill them. We have a sensible local programme of events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top