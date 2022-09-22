                 

Free workshops for youngsters at RNCM

The RNCM in Manchester is to host a series of free workshops for youngsters playing middle, low and trombone brass.

Bousie
  The workshops will be led by Helen Varley, Les Neish and Mark Bousie alongside Phil Goodwin

Thursday, 22 September 2022

        

The Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester has announced that its Junior RNCM is to host its series of free Young Middle Brass & Young Tuba Workshops for 2022/23.

In addition, it will also offer free Young Trombones Workshops, with some events held jointly to encourage groups and especially siblings to attend together.

Workshops

The Middle Brass is aimed at tenor horns, flugels baritones and euphoniums, alongside its tuba counterparts.

The Middle Brass events will be led by Junior RNCM tutors Mark Bousie and Helen Varley, with the Young Tubas hosted by Les Neish. The workshops will also feature several guest musicians.

The Young Trombones workshops will be run by JRNCM trombone tutor Philip Goodwin.

Philip brings a wealth of experience having spent 30 years freelancing with all the UK's major symphony and chamber orchestras, including several years as Sub Principal trombone at the BBC National Orchestra of Wales in addition to his long-term role as trombone tutor at Chetham's School of Music.

Helen Varley told 4BR: "We're delighted that the RNCM Young Projects is expanding year on year due to the high demand. It's always a fun and vibrant atmosphere and we're looking forward to the addition of Young Trombones to the family of brass workshops."

Free

The free workshops are open to players of school age and from any location and are tailored to all abilities.

Youngsters are encouraged to attend all sessions, but sessions can be missed when they conflict with other events.

All sessions are held at the RNCM on Sunday mornings from 10.00am — 1.00pm and are free of charge. To book your place just email Hannah Bayley (music education administrator) at Hannah.Bayley@rncm.ac.uk

Young Middle Brass and Tuba:


Sunday 9th October 2022
Sunday 27th November 2022
Sunday 29th January 2023
Sunday 12th March 2023
Sunday 30th April 2023
Sunday 11th June 2023

Young Trombones:


Sunday 9th October 2022
Sunday 11th December 2022
Sunday 29th January 2023
Sunday 26th February 2023
Sunday 30th April 2023
Sunday 11th June 2023

        

