Still time to audition for National Youth Bands

You still have the opportunity to audition for the National Youth and National Childrens' Bands of Great Britain via the RNCM in Manchester.

NYBBGB
  There is still time to audition for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Thursday, 22 September 2022

        

If you have missed out on auditioning for the National Youth Brass Band and National Children's Brass Bands of Great Britain (NYBBGB & NCBBGB) do not despair.

The Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester will be holding auditions as part of its RNCM Young Projects scheme on Sunday 9th October.

Last opportunity

Candidates will be expected to play two contrasting pieces, as well as selected scales and sightreading.

Although the portal on the NYBB website has been formally closed this date provides a last opportunity to audition for the 2023 courses.

Further information

To register for an audition or for more information or please email richard.milton@nybbgb.org.uk

Further information is available at www.nybbgb.org.uk although please register any interest via email.

Auditionees are also very welcome to attend the Young Middle Brass/Trombone/Tubas RNCM workshops being held on the same day (regardless of instrument).

The workshops are held between 10.00am — 1.00pm and are free to attend. To attend the workshops just book a place direct through the college via Hannah Bayley at: Hannah.Bayley@rncm.ac.uk

        

