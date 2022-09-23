                 

Four new CDs released from World of Brass

Solo CDs from Isobel Daws and Richard Poole plus a brace from Black Dyke to tickle your fancy.

realeses
  The four new releases can be purchased from world of brass or on wobplay

Friday, 23 September 2022

        

A quartet of new CD releases was launched by the World of Brass recording label at the recent British Open Championship.

Isobel Daws


One of the most eagerly anticipated is the debut recording from trombone star Isobel Daws.

Featuring works by Saskia Apon, Brian Lynn, Jim Maynard and Joseph Jongen to Elgar, Poulenc, Ponre and Schumann, it sees the Getzen artist perform alongside Pianist Timothy End as well as the Bone-afide ensemble.

To purchase:
https://www.worldofbrass.com/isobel-daws-cd

www.wobplay.com

Richard Poole

Another long overdue solo release comes from Richard Poole, the outstanding soprano cornet player with Foden's Band.

Richard, who was presented with his second successive 'Best Soprano' accolade at the British Open, is accompanied on 17 diverse tracks on 'The Impossible Dream', by the National Champion, as well alongside organist Craig Mann and marimba player Anthony Mann.

To purchase:
https://www.worldofbrass.com/101882

www.wobplay.com

Black Dyke

Black Dyke has returned to the recording studio for two releases — with the 2022 British Open test-piece, 'The World Rejoicing — Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Hymn', forming the centerpiece to the third volume of the music of composer Edward Gregson.

Also included is his 'Concertante for Piano and Band' featuring soloist Jonathan Scott, his 'Euphonium Concerto' performed by David Childs, the celebratory 'Fanfare for a New Era' and his iconic 'Laundate Dominum'.

To purchase:
https://www.worldofbrass.com/the-world-rejoicing-cd

www.wobplay.com

Gold X

Black Dyke has also completed the final installment of their concert repertoire CD release series — 'Black Dyke Gold — Volume X'.

It features 13 popular works performed by the Queensbury band on their travels — from Eric Ball's 'Star Lake' and 'A Fantasy of Joy' through to the fun of 'Strictly Black Dyke', 'The Gift of Music' and 'Pines of Rome', as well as solos from Daniel Thomas, Michael Cavanagh and Siobhan Bates.

To purchase:
https://www.worldofbrass.com/101879



        

