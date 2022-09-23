Tredegar to head back to Amersham for musical inspiration

The connection between the progressive organisations will be strengthened this weekend when they team up for workshops and a gala concert.

Tredegar will head to Amersham this weekend to continue to strengthen their links with an organisation that is providing them with musical inspiration.

Ian Porthouse and members of the band will lead a trio of workshops on Sunday morning (25th September starting at 10.30am) aimed at junior, youth and adult players, before joining forces for a special gala concert with the senior Amersham Band at 3.00pm.

Workshops

Hosted at Berkhamsted School (HP4 3BG), the Junior Brass Workshop is aimed at players up to the age of 12 who are playing at Grade 1 to Grade 4 level.

The Youth Workshop is up to the age of 18 for players of Grade 5 standard and above whilst the Open Workshop is open to all ages of Grade 6 standard and above.

They all start at 10.30am and finish at 1.30pm with a public performance.

Afternoon concert

The afternoon concert takes place at Berkhamsted School Centenary Theatre at 3.00pm, where Tredegar will showcase repertoire that was featured in their recent critically acclaimed Late Night Proms appearance at the Royal Albert Hall.

That really is the key to why we enjoy coming here so much. Amersham's ethos is one we share and we are happy to learn from Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse

Enjoy

Speaking to 4BR, MD, Ian Porthouse said the band was delighted to continue its link with an organisation with such a progressive musical outlook.

"That really is the key to why we enjoy coming here so much. Amersham's ethos is one we share and we are happy to learn from.

The workshops are a great way to inspire and connect with players of all ages and abilities, and the concert will just be brilliant fun as always.

We have plenty of fantastic music lined up for the afternoon, so come along and enjoy it with us."

Further information and tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the event or from: www.amershamband.com/boxoffice