Withington to lead exploration of the state of mind

Allan Withington's 2023 Conducting Course will explore the psychological benefits music brings to the mind.

Allan Withington's 'Conductor Summer School' returns in 2023 with a typically innovative musical focus.

His 13th course, entitled 'It's a State of Mind', will take place in Leeuwarden in The Netherlands from the 8th to 13th July — offering six days of intensive rehearsals with 2021 Dutch National Champion Soli Brass.

The course which includes accommodation, meals, transport and materials, will concentrate on developing the conducting skill sets of delegates — from technique, rehearsal preparation and score reading to creative programme planning, people management, problem solving and performance psychology.

The pre-course focus will include extensive preparation work and introductions via the Zoom media platform with an initial session in March for delegates followed by a second in July.

Journey

Allan told 4BR: "The course title is subtitled "A Journey through Moods in Music"and I wish to explore the psychological benefits music making brings in reducing stress and depression whilst aiding memory improvement and motivation.

We all need to realise this and explore it further through different facets and genres of music."

He added: "I have an unbridled hunger to explore and learn for myself and with others, and I want to bring that out on the course. This is an exciting musical avenue for us all to examine together."

Find out more

To find out more contact: allanwithington@yahoo.no or Anja Abma at: anja.abma@gmail.com