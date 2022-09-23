Enjoy Cheltenham all over again...and again and again...

Every performance from the recent finals of the National Championships of Great Britain held at The Centaur, Cheltenham is now available on the Wobply.com multi-media platform.
All 67 performances from the competitors in Sections 1 -4 can now be enjoyed — including the outstanding title winning renditions of 'Trittico', 'Ghosts, Goblins, Witches & Wizards', 'Sinfonietta' and 'New Beginnings', from Stannington, Campbeltown, Skelmersdale and Dobcross Silver respectively.
To enjoy go to: www.wobplay.com