If you want to take part in the popular entertainment contest then make sure you get your entry in.

There is still time for bands to enter the popular ODBBA Entertainment Contest which will be held on Sunday 6th November at Marlborough School, Woodstock, Oxfordshire (OX20 1LP).

The adjudicators are Alan Fernie and Phillip Littlemore and bands have until 8th October to register their entry at: odbbacontests@gmail.com