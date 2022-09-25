                 

News

Battle Creek to test French elite forces

Music for Battle Creek will be the set-work for the elite level Honneur Division at the 2023 French National Championships.

fRENCH
  The French National Championships take place in St Etienne

Sunday, 25 September 2022

        

The Confederation Musicale de France has announced that Philip Sparke's 'Music for Battle Creek' will be the set-work for the elite Honneur Division of the 2023 French National Championships.

St Etienne

The 18th edition of the Championships will take place 650 seat Le Panassa Hall, part of the city's La Comete cultural venue in St Etienne which was opened in 2021, over the weekend of the 28th/29th January and will also feature works by Thierry Deleruyelle, Tom Davoren, Kevin Houben and Jared McCunnie.

Test Pieces:


Division Honneur: Music for Battle Creek (Philip Sparke)
Division 1: Keystone (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Division 2: Legacy (Tom Davoren)
Division 3: Lake of the Moon (Kevin Houben)
Division 4: Vengeance (Jared McCunnie)

        

