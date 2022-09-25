                 

AGM call for North West banding

The annual general meeting of the North West Brass Bands Championships Commitee looks for new voices and opinions.

AGM
  The AGM takes place later this month

Sunday, 25 September 2022

        

The North West Regional Brass Bands Championships Committee is hoping to attract members bands and individuals to its Annual General Meeting on Friday 30th September.

It will be hosted at The Cadishead Band Community Hall at Locklands Lane in Irlam (M44 6BR) starting promptly at 8.00pm.

The meeting is open to all band representative, individual players, supporters and interested parties with the committee stating that they were "keen to get more people involved in order in order to keep the Area contest fresh and thriving. In an ever changing world new ideas are always welcome."

In addition to the usual AGM schedule of procedures, there will be an Open Forum for any topic to a be discussed.

Please contact the Regional Secretary, Shirley Woodward if you wish to put forward an item for discussion: skwnwabba@aol.com

        

