                 

*
banner

News

Result: 2022 Swiss Open

Brass Band Berner Oberland claims its sixth Swiss Open title in Luzern

Brass BAND bERNEROBERLAND
  The band claimed its sixth Swiss Open title

Sunday, 25 September 2022

        

Brass Band Berner Oberland has won the 32nd Swiss Open title at the KKL Hall in Luzern.

It was the band's sixth victory at the contest and their first since 2018 as they claimed the 5,000CH first prize from defending champion Brass Band 13 Etoiles with Brass Band Luzern Land in third.

The bands had to perform the set work by composer Stephen Roberts which is inspired by the reemergence of hearing live music following the Covid-19 hiatus, and which takes its title from a quote from George Elliot's book 'Middlemarch', as well as their own-choice orchestral overture.

Further details to follow.

Result:

Set Work: The Other Side of Silence (Stephen Roberts)
Adjudicators: Carlo Balmelli, Ian Bousfield, Holger Bronner, Howard Lorriman, Stephen Roberts
Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Brass Band Berner Oberland (Corsin Tuor): 171/171 = 342
2. Brass Band 13 Etoiles (FrÃ©dÃ©ric ThÃ©odoloz): 162/178 = 340
3. Brass Band Luzern Land (Roland Fröscher): 172/167 = 339
4. Brassband Burgermusik Luzern (Michael Bach): 163/176 = 339
5. Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (Francois Roh): 171/164 = 335
6. Oberaargauer Brass Band (Patrick Ottiger): 173/158 = 331
7. Wallberg Band (Ivan Meylemans): 165/166 = 331
8. Brass Band Fribourg (Maurice Donnet-Monay): 170/155 = 325
9. Liberty Brass Band Ostschweiz (Stefan Roth): 156/169 = 325
10. Ensemble de Cuivres Euphonia (VÃ©ronique Gyger): 161/153 = 314

Best Percussion in Set Work: Oberaargauer Brass Band
Best Own Choice performance: Brass Band 13 Etoiles

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass BAND bERNEROBERLAND

Result: 2022 Swiss Open

September 25 • Brass Band Berner Oberland claims its sixth Swiss Open title in Luzern

AGM

AGM call for North West banding

September 25 • The annual general meeting of the North West Brass Bands Championships Commitee looks for new voices and opinions.

Eikanger

New signings for Eikanger

September 25 • Four new players join the ranks of Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

NYBBWALES

Welsh youth to reunite for 40th anniversary

September 25 • The 40th anniversary of the National Youth Band of Wales will be marked by a special celebratory concert next month.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - St George's Hall Bradford

Sunday 25 September • Bridge St, Bradford BD1 1JT

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 25 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - The Lindley Band

Sunday 25 September • Dobcross Band and Social Club. Platt Lane, Dobcross, . Oldham OL3 5AD

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

Vacancies »

Crofton Silver Band

September 25 • PERCUSSION. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Percussionist to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Barnsley Brass

September 25 • Barnsley Brass has vacancies for Solo horn and Eb Bass players. We rehearse Monday and Thursday at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley..

Crofton Silver Band

September 24 • Eb BASS. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Eb Bass to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Pro Cards »

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top