Result: 2022 Swiss Open

Brass Band Berner Oberland claims its sixth Swiss Open title in Luzern

Brass Band Berner Oberland has won the 32nd Swiss Open title at the KKL Hall in Luzern.

It was the band's sixth victory at the contest and their first since 2018 as they claimed the 5,000CH first prize from defending champion Brass Band 13 Etoiles with Brass Band Luzern Land in third.

The bands had to perform the set work by composer Stephen Roberts which is inspired by the reemergence of hearing live music following the Covid-19 hiatus, and which takes its title from a quote from George Elliot's book 'Middlemarch', as well as their own-choice orchestral overture.

Further details to follow.

Result:

Set Work: The Other Side of Silence (Stephen Roberts)

Adjudicators: Carlo Balmelli, Ian Bousfield, Holger Bronner, Howard Lorriman, Stephen Roberts

Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Brass Band Berner Oberland (Corsin Tuor): 171/171 = 342

2. Brass Band 13 Etoiles (FrÃ©dÃ©ric ThÃ©odoloz): 162/178 = 340

3. Brass Band Luzern Land (Roland Fröscher): 172/167 = 339

4. Brassband Burgermusik Luzern (Michael Bach): 163/176 = 339

5. Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (Francois Roh): 171/164 = 335

6. Oberaargauer Brass Band (Patrick Ottiger): 173/158 = 331

7. Wallberg Band (Ivan Meylemans): 165/166 = 331

8. Brass Band Fribourg (Maurice Donnet-Monay): 170/155 = 325

9. Liberty Brass Band Ostschweiz (Stefan Roth): 156/169 = 325

10. Ensemble de Cuivres Euphonia (VÃ©ronique Gyger): 161/153 = 314

Best Percussion in Set Work: Oberaargauer Brass Band

Best Own Choice performance: Brass Band 13 Etoiles