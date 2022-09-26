                 

News

German National Championships to be broadcast

The forthcoming German National Championships can be enjoyed on-line next month.

German
  The German National Championships will take place at the University of Regensburg

Monday, 26 September 2022

        

The 8th German National Championships return after a four year break next weekend (1st & 2nd October) at the University of Regensburg in Bavaria.

Brass band supporters across the world can also enjoy the action from the 13 competing bands (including one band from The Netherlands) in five different categories which takes place in the 1500 seat Audimax venue.

Live streamed

The whole event is being live streamed, including the gala concert performance from World Champion, Brass Band Willebroek.

The experienced adjudication panel for the contests is made up of Jacob de Haan, Ray Farr and Dr. Robert Childs.

Join us

Speaking with 4BR, contest spokesperson Dr. Johannes Leutloff said: "The event is a wonderful opportunity to reach out to banding world and the Audimax of the University of Regensburg offers the ideal setting. We hope people will join us across the world."

The Championship Division set-work will be 'Journey into Singularity' by Mathias Wehr, who won the European Brass Band Championship Conductors title in Stavanger in 2008 and was a finalist in the 2019 Cory/RWCMD Composition Prize competition.

The work is inspired by the thought that artificial intelligence (AI) will one day surpass human intelligence â€” a date assessed to be around 2045 by US computer pioneer and author Raymond Kurzweil in his 1998 book 'The Singularity is near'.

Mathias has also written the set-work for the Youth Division called 'Children of Time'.

Find out more

The contest as well as the gala concert will be broadcast live for the cost of 10 Euros.

https://www.eventbrite.de/e/8-deutsche-brass-band-meisterschaft-2022-tickets-421375283817?utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_medium=email&utm_source=eventbrite&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail

        

