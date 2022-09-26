Doctor's musical exam for Canadian duo

Orillia Silver Band and Weston Silver Band have enjoyed a musical examination from a visit by Dr Keith Wilkinson.

Dr Keith M Wilkinson has recently directed Orillia Silver Band and Weston Silver Band in a retreat weekend in northern Ontario, Canada, designed to kick-start their new seasons.

Repertoire

Among the repertoire under scrutiny was 'The Year of the Dragon' by Philip Sparke which brought back many happy memories for Keith as it was the test-piece that saw him lead the William Davis Band to victory at the 1993 Grand Shield contest.

Also under the performance microscope was Kenneth Downie's 'Purcell Variations', 'The Cry of the Warriors' by Ralph Pearce and ' Cause for Celebration' by William Himes.

Of particular local interest were Robert Redhead's 'Reflections in Nature'. Robert is now living in Orillia. The bands also played the march 'St Julien' by Ontario-born Arthur Hughes in a recent arrangement by Keith.

Wonderful

Keith told 4BR: "It was wonderful to be able to work with Neil Barlow of Orillia and Larry Shields of Weston Silver.

Prior to the weekend I already knew some members of both bands, but after enjoying making music together I can now count them all as friends, and I look forward to be able to work with them again in the near future."