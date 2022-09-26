                 

*
Brabbins to lead free masterclass

Martyn Brabbins will lead a free masterclass seminar at the University of the West of England — and you can grab your place as a conductor or performer.

Brabbins
  Martyn Brabbins will lead the free event

Monday, 26 September 2022

        

The University of the West of England (UWE) is to host a free Masterclass seminar with renowned conductor Martyn Brabbins.

The Music Director of English National Opera will lead the evening event on Tuesday 18th October alongside the UWE Bristol Orchestra (6.00pm — 9.00pm)

Exciting opportunity

Steven G Legge, Senior Lecturer in Classical & Jazz Music Enrichment told 4BR: "We are opening our doors to players and conductors of all musical genres to attend this exciting opportunity to learn from one of the UK's leading conductors.

Conductors are encouraged to attend from 6.00pm for the opportunity to work with Martyn on rehearsal techniques. Orchestral musicians can join the UWE Orchestra from 7.00pm to work on John Rutter's 'Gloria'."

Free

The masterclass is open to participants aged 16+ (if you are aged 16 — 17, to accompanied by an adult). Orchestral players should be a minimum Grade 7 standard.

The event is free to attend and will be held at the UWE Frenchay Campus.

Book a place:

Please email steven.legge@uwe.ac.uk with your name, age (if 16-17) and instrument / conductor.

You will be contacted via email closer to the event with final details. This event is supported by The Centre for Music

        

