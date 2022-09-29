                 

News

Conductors' Association keen to say hello

If you want to find out more about the Brass Band Conductors' Assocation then why not meet up with them on their forthcoming travels.

Conductors
  The Brass Band Conductors' Assocation is keen to meet up with potential new members

Thursday, 29 September 2022

        

Members of the Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) are looking forward to meeting conductors and banders at several brass band events this October.

This will include Brass Band England's annual Conference in Sale in Greater Manchester on Saturday 22nd October.

Members of the association will be there offering free pre-booked 30-minute personal sessions throughout the day so that people can find out more about their work and what benefits it brings.

Conference

BBCA Chair James Holt told 4BR: "It's fantastic that we are involved in the Conference this year.

From the outset of my appointment as Chairperson it was evident that we should work with leading organisations such as BBE. I am grateful to them for their continued support and the opportunities it provides.

We are looking forward to meeting people on what is sure to be a great day."

Wychavon and on-line

BBCA members will also be at the forthcoming Wychavon Festival of Brass on Saturday 29th October — some leading from the rostrum whilst others will be on their trade stand.

There is also the opportunity for people to find out more as part of a series of popular Virtual Networking events — starting on Thursday 6th October, aimed at informally sharing ideas, experiences and tips.

This session will cover entertainment contests with the aim to cover a wide variety of elements to help with programming, rehearsal, and audience considerations.

Find out more

To find out more go to:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/news01122021-2003/bbca-virtual-networking-dates-published-2022

        

