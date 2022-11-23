cooperation look for Scottish Open triumph

the cooperation band will look to claim its first Scottish Open title since 2013 in Perth on the weekend.

Under the baton of Michael Fowles, the band will looking to regain the title they last won in 2013, to round off a year that has seen them post increasingly impressive results — culminating in a fine seventh place finish at the British Open in September.

The free event takes place at Renfield Centre, 260 Bath Street, Glasgow (G2 4JP) on Friday 25th November at 7.30pm prompt.



