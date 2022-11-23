The Big Give to help future generations

BBE's Brass Foundations team aim to help raise funds to carry on inspirational work.

The Brass Foundations team at Brass Bands England (BBE) has taken up 'The Big Give' Christmas challenge to secure funds towards delivery of their acclaimed education programme.

The annual campaign run by funding platform The Big Give, helps raise millions of pounds each year for good causes.

Brass Foundations is BBE's national initiative of brass music opportunities delivered by a team of five Youth Brass Development Specialists, each based in a different area of England.

Rasing funds

The team hopes to raise £1,000 in just one week to contribute matched funding for the next stage.

All donations, 'match' an existing pledge pot with 100% of funds raised covering tuition costs for disadvantaged children and young people to pick up a brass instrument for the first time.

Brass Foundations, which takes children from their first taster session right through to performance at the National Youth Brass Band Championships, has reached over 6,400 youngsters across England, as well as raised the profile of brass banding with press coverage on Radio 4 and Sky News.

Ambitious aims

The Brass Foundations team have created a wealth of resources for schools and local community brass bands, and has supported the creation and development of 15 new youth brass ensembles.

By the end of 2023, Brass Foundations aims to have involved 10,000 children and young people in a range of activities, from personalised brass instrument workshops to their first performance at BBE's annual #PromsInThePlayground event.

The Big Give's Christmas campaign helps us to raise public awareness, double funds pledged to date and support what the team is delivering so more children can take part BBE

Integral

Speaking about the latest drive, Sarah Baumann, BBE Programme & Education Manager, told 4BR: "Brass Foundations is integral to the work of BBE to support the future of our sector. The Big Give's Christmas campaign helps us to raise public awareness, double funds pledged to date and support what the team is delivering so more children can take part."

With pledges in matched funding already secured, just £800 will be sought from the general public in online donations during the 7 days of the Christmas Challenge, which opens at 12pm on #GivingTuesday on 29th November.

The campaign will close at 12pm the following Tuesday 6th December 2022.

How to help

On Tuesday 29 November, visit www.theBigGive.org.uk to make your donation to Brass Foundations from midday, to support the team to continue their work.

Image: Lorne Campbell