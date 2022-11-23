                 

Hobbins takes baton at Kippax

Alan Hobbins becomes the new MD at Kippax Band.

Kippax
  The Kippax Band enjoyed a fine period of success under former MD, Stephen Tighe

Wednesday, 23 November 2022

        

The Kippax Band has announced that Alan Hobbins will take up the position as MD and will take the band at the Yorkshire Area Championships in March.

He takes over the role from Stephen Tighe who led the band from 2019, during which time he led them to consecutive Third Section Yorkshire Area titles, victories at the Durham League and YHBBA Contest as well as a brace of top ten finishes at the National Championships and promotion to the Second Section.

It is understood that the experienced cornet and soprano player had already been taking rehearsals, as the band gave Stephen Tighe opportunity to recover from recent major surgery.

Natural fit

A band spokesperson stated: "Although several conductors offered their kind support, Alan proved a natural fit, and has spoken very positively already about his time with Kippax.

All at Kippax thank Stephen for his four years with us, and hope he continues to enjoy improved health."

Hard work

In addition, Band Chairperson, Colin Moss stated: "Stephen's recovery has been admirable, and a relief to hear about. We look forward to that continuing. However, Alan's musical guidance, hard work and support, and the positive atmosphere he has created in the bandroom over such a short time has been equally impressive.

The band unanimously felt that he should be allowed to continue the progress he has already begun in our contest and concert preparations over Christmas and into 2023."

        

TAGS: Kippax

