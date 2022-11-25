                 

New trio at Lindley

The Lindley Band has welcomed three new players to the ranks.

Signings
Friday, 25 November 2022

        

The Lindley Band has announced a trio of new signings.

Louise Kershaw comes in on first horn, following successful spells at Boarshurst Youth, Greenfield, Diggle and Uppermill.

Louise is joined by Andrea Stead on second euphonium. Having started playing with Huddersfield Youth Brass, she has gone on to play with Slaithwaite and Yorkshire Imperial.

The trio is completed by the experienced David Woodward on solo baritone. He has enjoyed spells on both sides of the Pennines at Elland, Marsden, Yorkshire Imps and Uppermill and has played twice before with Lindley.


        

