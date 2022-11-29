Bond takes baton lead at GUS

Christopher Bond becomes the new Resident Conductor and Musical Director of the GUS Band.

The GUS Band has announced the appointment of Christopher Bond as their Resident Conductor and Musical Director.

The Cornishman completes the band's musical team that consists of Associate Conductor, Stephen Bell and Professional Conductor, Dr David Thornton.

He will fulfil his new role alongside his musical direction of City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band as well as his work as a composer, arranger, educator, and musical director for professional theatre companies.

Looking forward

Speaking of his appointment, he said: "I'm looking forward to working with GUS. They are a band stepped in history and full of the potential and determination to achieve brilliant things."

In response, GUS Chairperson, David Elliott-Smith added: "Christopher brings a wealth of experience, not only as a conductor, but also as a highly talented, creative composer. We are excited to start working with him in this milestone year for the band."

2023 marks the 90th anniversary of the Northampton based band, which they will kick-start at the Midlands Regional Championships in February.