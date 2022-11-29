                 

Death of Geoffrey Whiteley

The death has been announced of former Black Dyke Band player and administrator Geoffrey Whiteley.

Tuesday, 29 November 2022

        

The Black Dyke Band has announced the passing of their former player, trustee and administrator, Geoffrey Whiteley.

A member of the band that won the British Open Championship in 1957, he later became a successful businessman and its administrator, playing a central role in securing the future of its iconic rehearsal premises following the sale of the John Foster Mills Company in the late 1990s.

Band hall

With a number of other like-minded people he raised funds for its purchase with the proviso that it was eventually bought by the band for the exactly the same price as they had paid for it.

His pride in the Black Dyke Band was immense, and he was highly respected by players as well as rival bands for his meticulously professional approach.

He oversaw the formation as a founder trustee of the charitable trust that now forms the basis of the Black Dyke Band organisation, and wrote an informed introduction into the early history of the band for Roy Newsome's book '150 Golden Years'.

Wonderful man

Black Dyke Band Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "Geoff was a wonderful man who epitomised everything a bandsman and Pondasher should be. As a player he sat in the legendary band that won the British Open under the direction of Major George Willcocks, and went onto leave his mark as a far-sighted and informed administrator.

He will be sadly missed and our thoughts are with his wife Elaine and family."

        

