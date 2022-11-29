Bobble help for East London in Perth

Cool minds and warm heads helped East London Brass on their recent trip to the Scottish Open in Perth.

Not only did they return home with a fine fifth place finish off the early number 2 draw thanks to their exciting rendition of Jan de Haan's 'Metamorphosis', but they also braved the chilly weather with their bespoke bobble-hats provided by musicwearetc.co.uk

Great

Lloyd Shipp from the company told 4BR: "It's great to be associated with the band — and to provide them with the essential winterwear for a trip north of Hadrian's Wall.

Everyone had a great time with a fantastic welcome and topped it all off with a great performance under Jayne Murrill. I don't know if the bobble-hats helped but they were certainly popular with rival bands who wanted to know if they could get their own!"

Find out more

