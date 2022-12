Ben Hill-Wilson has become the new Musical Director of Bolton Hoover Band

Currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music under the tuition of Owen Farr, he is also the solo horn of Marsden Silver Band. He will take up the role in January with a busy concert and contest diary and stated: "I'm delighted to take the position and look forward to creating great music with a great bunch of people."