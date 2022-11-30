                 

One the first day of Christmas...

There is the chance to get some fantastic musical stocking fillers for your band...

Prima Vista Musikk
  There are 13 great pieces to enjoy for the festive period

Wednesday, 30 November 2022

        

Now is the ideal time to stock up with just the right concert pieces for the festive period — and thanks to Prima Vista Musikk, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Follow the score

And to make sure you pick just the right pieces to work for your band you can use the brilliant 'follow the score' videos on the 13 great Christmas titles — including new arrangements by John Barber, Rodney Newton and Dean Jones, as well as two new original works by Paul Lovatt-Cooper and Steven Ponsford.

All titles are available to order from local dealers or direct from the Prima Vista website: www.primavistamusikk.com

Enjoy:

Once in Royal David's City (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/LNCtz0UPBYI

In the Blue Midwinter
trombone solo (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/EzcjJHcWJjM

Jingle Bells (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/i1wOgASHcbM

O Come, O Come, Emmanuel (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/rk6aSCEvYKo

God Rest Ye Merry, Cha-Cha Men (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/S94r-iFo_MU

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/vWfw91zAAtI

Coventry Carol (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/ZMTN79fOWnY

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/sAyXFfFqT5k

In the Bleak Midwinter
horn solo (arr. Rodney Newton)
https://youtu.be/fWGSHzAh6hc

A Christmas Finale (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
https://youtu.be/zxkf5wRAf0E

We Three Kings (arr. Dean Jones)
https://youtu.be/g8cR8bJ3tSs

Excelsis! (Steven Ponsford)
https://youtu.be/4iUss51PoJI

White Christmas (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/ZBtpbll641w

