One the first day of Christmas...

Now is the ideal time to stock up with just the right concert pieces for the festive period — and thanks to Prima Vista Musikk, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Follow the score
And to make sure you pick just the right pieces to work for your band you can use the brilliant 'follow the score' videos on the 13 great Christmas titles — including new arrangements by John Barber, Rodney Newton and Dean Jones, as well as two new original works by Paul Lovatt-Cooper and Steven Ponsford.
All titles are available to order from local dealers or direct from the Prima Vista website: www.primavistamusikk.com
Enjoy:
Once in Royal David's City (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/LNCtz0UPBYI
In the Blue Midwinter
trombone solo (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/EzcjJHcWJjM
Jingle Bells (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/i1wOgASHcbM
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/rk6aSCEvYKo
God Rest Ye Merry, Cha-Cha Men (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/S94r-iFo_MU
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/vWfw91zAAtI
Coventry Carol (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/ZMTN79fOWnY
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/sAyXFfFqT5k
In the Bleak Midwinter
horn solo (arr. Rodney Newton)
https://youtu.be/fWGSHzAh6hc
A Christmas Finale (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
https://youtu.be/zxkf5wRAf0E
We Three Kings (arr. Dean Jones)
https://youtu.be/g8cR8bJ3tSs
Excelsis! (Steven Ponsford)
https://youtu.be/4iUss51PoJI
White Christmas (arr. John Barber)
https://youtu.be/ZBtpbll641w
