Radio: Sunday Bandstand 27th November

Plenty of great brass band music to enjoy from Chris Helme this week.

Thursday, 01 December 2022

        

Sunday Bandstand: 27th November

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-27-november-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Ritual Fire Dance
Manuel De Falla — arr. Allan Street
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley

The Accursed Huntsman
Cesar Franck arr. Edrich Siebert
Foden's (Courtois) Band
MD: Nicholas Childs

A Sullivan Fantasy
Arthur Sullivan — arr. Gordon Langford
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Roy Newsome

Du Bist Die Ruh (You are my Life)
Schubert arr. Walter B. Hargreaves
Soloist: Alan Wycherley
Fairey Band
MD: Walter B. Hargreaves

Orfeo
Monteverdi arr. Michael Hopkinson
BNFL (Leyland) Band
MD: Richard Evans

Final Dance (The Three-Cornered Hat)
Manuel de Falla arr. Dr Keith Wilkinson
The GUS Band
MD: Dr. Keith Wilkinson

Air from Orpheus and Euridice
Gluck arr. Ronald Hanmer
Soloist: Andrew Hicks
Flowers Band
MD: Philip Harper

The Journey to Reims
Gioachino Rossini arr. Edward Tarling
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Nicholas Childs

Cornish Cavalier — March —
William (Billy) E. Moyle
The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Eric Ball OBE

Showstoppers for Two Soprano Cornets
Arr. Simon Kerwin, Alan Catherall, Ray Farr & Michael E. Hopkinson
Soloists: Brian Evans and Peter Roberts
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott

Land of Make Believe
Chuck Mangione arr. Lee Harrelson
Fountain City Brass Band
MD: Dr. Joseph Parisi

Breathe
Dorothy Gates
New York Staff Band
BM: Ron Waiksnoris

Bramwyn March
John R. Carr
Rochdale Band
MD: Norman Ashcroft

Bramwyn March
John R. Carr — arr. Guy Stoker
Pianist Guy Stoker

El Camino Real: A Latin Fantasy
Alfred Reed arr. Frode Rydland
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Professor David King

Reflections in Nature
Robert Redhead
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Philip McCann

Triple Gold — Concert March
Goff Richards
Christie-Tyler Cory Band
MD: Brian Howard

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

