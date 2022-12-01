Radio: Sunday Bandstand 27th November

Sunday Bandstand: 27th November
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-27-november-2022/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Ritual Fire Dance
Manuel De Falla — arr. Allan Street
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley
The Accursed Huntsman
Cesar Franck arr. Edrich Siebert
Foden's (Courtois) Band
MD: Nicholas Childs
A Sullivan Fantasy
Arthur Sullivan — arr. Gordon Langford
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Roy Newsome
Du Bist Die Ruh (You are my Life)
Schubert arr. Walter B. Hargreaves
Soloist: Alan Wycherley
Fairey Band
MD: Walter B. Hargreaves
Orfeo
Monteverdi arr. Michael Hopkinson
BNFL (Leyland) Band
MD: Richard Evans
Final Dance (The Three-Cornered Hat)
Manuel de Falla arr. Dr Keith Wilkinson
The GUS Band
MD: Dr. Keith Wilkinson
Air from Orpheus and Euridice
Gluck arr. Ronald Hanmer
Soloist: Andrew Hicks
Flowers Band
MD: Philip Harper
The Journey to Reims
Gioachino Rossini arr. Edward Tarling
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Nicholas Childs
Cornish Cavalier — March —
William (Billy) E. Moyle
The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Eric Ball OBE
Showstoppers for Two Soprano Cornets
Arr. Simon Kerwin, Alan Catherall, Ray Farr & Michael E. Hopkinson
Soloists: Brian Evans and Peter Roberts
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott
Land of Make Believe
Chuck Mangione arr. Lee Harrelson
Fountain City Brass Band
MD: Dr. Joseph Parisi
Breathe
Dorothy Gates
New York Staff Band
BM: Ron Waiksnoris
Bramwyn March
John R. Carr
Rochdale Band
MD: Norman Ashcroft
Bramwyn March
John R. Carr — arr. Guy Stoker
Pianist Guy Stoker
El Camino Real: A Latin Fantasy
Alfred Reed arr. Frode Rydland
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Professor David King
Reflections in Nature
Robert Redhead
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Philip McCann
Triple Gold — Concert March
Goff Richards
Christie-Tyler Cory Band
MD: Brian Howard
