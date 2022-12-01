Radio: Sunday Bandstand 27th November

Plenty of great brass band music to enjoy from Chris Helme this week.

Sunday Bandstand: 27th November

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-27-november-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Ritual Fire Dance

Manuel De Falla — arr. Allan Street

Williams Fairey Band

MD: Bryan Hurdley



The Accursed Huntsman

Cesar Franck arr. Edrich Siebert

Foden's (Courtois) Band

MD: Nicholas Childs



A Sullivan Fantasy

Arthur Sullivan — arr. Gordon Langford

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Roy Newsome



Du Bist Die Ruh (You are my Life)

Schubert arr. Walter B. Hargreaves

Soloist: Alan Wycherley

Fairey Band

MD: Walter B. Hargreaves



Orfeo

Monteverdi arr. Michael Hopkinson

BNFL (Leyland) Band

MD: Richard Evans



Final Dance (The Three-Cornered Hat)

Manuel de Falla arr. Dr Keith Wilkinson

The GUS Band

MD: Dr. Keith Wilkinson



Air from Orpheus and Euridice

Gluck arr. Ronald Hanmer

Soloist: Andrew Hicks

Flowers Band

MD: Philip Harper



The Journey to Reims

Gioachino Rossini arr. Edward Tarling

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Nicholas Childs

Cornish Cavalier — March —

William (Billy) E. Moyle

The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain

MD: Eric Ball OBE

Showstoppers for Two Soprano Cornets

Arr. Simon Kerwin, Alan Catherall, Ray Farr & Michael E. Hopkinson

Soloists: Brian Evans and Peter Roberts

Kings of Brass

MD: James Scott

Land of Make Believe

Chuck Mangione arr. Lee Harrelson

Fountain City Brass Band

MD: Dr. Joseph Parisi

Breathe

Dorothy Gates

New York Staff Band

BM: Ron Waiksnoris

Bramwyn March

John R. Carr

Rochdale Band

MD: Norman Ashcroft

Bramwyn March

John R. Carr — arr. Guy Stoker

Pianist Guy Stoker

El Camino Real: A Latin Fantasy

Alfred Reed arr. Frode Rydland

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Professor David King

Reflections in Nature

Robert Redhead

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Philip McCann

Triple Gold — Concert March

Goff Richards

Christie-Tyler Cory Band

MD: Brian Howard



Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles



Enjoy the show...