                 

*
banner

News

Festive flavour for Reg Vardy at Morley

Reg Vardy will provide the latest 'Best of Brass' entertainment at Morley Town Hall this month.

Morley
  Morely hosts the Reg Vardy Band

Thursday, 01 December 2022

        

Morley Town Hall will host the third of its 'Leeds Best of Brass' series of concerts this month, when the Reg Vardy Band will be featured under the baton of Chris Shanks on Saturday 10th December.

The North of England band will showcase a great festive programme — with works from Darrol Barry and Peter Graham to Kevin Larsson to Philip Harper.

And what better way to get you in the right spirit than music from The Pogues to the 12 Days of Christmas, and much, much more.

Their fine soloists will also be featured, with contributions from Gavin Brown and Andrew Hedley.

Interesting pieces

Speaking about their appearance, their long serving horn player Jillian Dixon told 4BR: "We hope to bring the audience music they may know and some interesting lesser-known pieces."

One of those will be the popular 'Balkan Dance'. "That's a great concert piece and ensures that there will be a great connection with the audience. That's pone of the best things of playing in a concert such as this — knowing you're bringing pleasure to so many people."

Concerts:

Saturday 10th December:

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Reg Vardy Band
Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 14th January:

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Black Dyke Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 4th February:

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 4th March:

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Foden's Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 1st April:

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 29th April:

7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Rothwell Temperance Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

        

TAGS: Reg Vardy

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

James Shepherd

An evening with James Shepherd

December 1 • There is a wonderful opportunity to spend a virtual night in the company of the legendary James Shepherd

Eikanger

Eikanger opinion sought for Government policy initiative

December 1 • The Norwegian government seeks the opinions of Eikanger Bjorsvik as they look to develop a national cultural volunteer strategy.

gbba

Report & Results: 2022 GBBA Own choice march & test piece

December 1 • AW Parker (Drybrook) leads the way as the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association contest returns at a new venue.

Philip Jones

Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition

December 1 • The prestigious brass ensemble competition returns and is looking for entrants

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies »

Cawthorne Brass Band

December 1 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Abertillery Town Band

December 1 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; cornets (front and back row), 2nd baritone and bass. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery.

Linthwaite Band

November 30 • We are a friendly village band, currently top of the 4th section, and are looking forward to the area contest 2023, and to help achieve this we have vacancies for the percussion section.

Pro Cards »

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top