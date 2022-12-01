Festive flavour for Reg Vardy at Morley

Reg Vardy will provide the latest 'Best of Brass' entertainment at Morley Town Hall this month.

Morley Town Hall will host the third of its 'Leeds Best of Brass' series of concerts this month, when the Reg Vardy Band will be featured under the baton of Chris Shanks on Saturday 10th December.

The North of England band will showcase a great festive programme — with works from Darrol Barry and Peter Graham to Kevin Larsson to Philip Harper.

And what better way to get you in the right spirit than music from The Pogues to the 12 Days of Christmas, and much, much more.

Their fine soloists will also be featured, with contributions from Gavin Brown and Andrew Hedley.

Interesting pieces

Speaking about their appearance, their long serving horn player Jillian Dixon told 4BR: "We hope to bring the audience music they may know and some interesting lesser-known pieces."

One of those will be the popular 'Balkan Dance'. "That's a great concert piece and ensures that there will be a great connection with the audience. That's pone of the best things of playing in a concert such as this — knowing you're bringing pleasure to so many people."

Concerts:

Saturday 10th December:

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Reg Vardy Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 14th January:

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Black Dyke Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 4th February:

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 4th March:

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Foden's Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 1st April:

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 29th April:

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Rothwell Temperance Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk