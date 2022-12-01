                 

*
banner

News

Denis Wick adds to stable of stars

A new raft of world class brass performers join the Denis Wick brand — from LSO tuba star Ben Thomson to Swiss euph player Fabian Bloch.

Thomson
  Ben Thomson is one of the world class performers signed by Denis Wick

Thursday, 01 December 2022

        

Denis Wick Products continue to add yet more international musicians to its stable of worldwide performance artists.

The company which started in 1968 has become an iconic brand in the music world through its award-winning mouthpieces, mutes and accessories.

Performers

Joining the company are Spanish bass trombone star Javier Colomer and Italian tenor trombonist Giuseppe Nuzzaco. They are joined by Swiss euphonium virtuoso Fabian Bloch and German tuba performer Daniel Ridder.

Ben Thomson (above), principal tuba with the London Symphony Orchestra also joins the line-up, as does fellow orchestral star Josh Cirtina, principal bass trombone with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Denis Wick brand's well-known connection to the brass band world is further enhanced with the signing of the highly respected tenor horn player Helen Varley, freelance tuba player Shaun Crowther, the renowned trombonist Nicholas Hudson and fellow trombonist Christopher Hirst.

Superb

Speaking about the latest raft of performers to join the leading brand, Brett Baker, Marketing Lead at Denis Wick Products told 4BR: "We have been busy working alongside our superb group of artists providing new content in a number of genres and languages.

Much of this material will be available through 2023 as Denis Wick continues to progress into new markets and find new opportunities for its Denis Wick and Alliance brands."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

James Shepherd

An evening with James Shepherd

December 1 • There is a wonderful opportunity to spend a virtual night in the company of the legendary James Shepherd

Eikanger

Eikanger opinion sought for Government policy initiative

December 1 • The Norwegian government seeks the opinions of Eikanger Bjorsvik as they look to develop a national cultural volunteer strategy.

gbba

Report & Results: 2022 GBBA Own choice march & test piece

December 1 • AW Parker (Drybrook) leads the way as the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association contest returns at a new venue.

Philip Jones

Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition

December 1 • The prestigious brass ensemble competition returns and is looking for entrants

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies »

Cawthorne Brass Band

December 1 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Abertillery Town Band

December 1 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; cornets (front and back row), 2nd baritone and bass. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery.

Linthwaite Band

November 30 • We are a friendly village band, currently top of the 4th section, and are looking forward to the area contest 2023, and to help achieve this we have vacancies for the percussion section.

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top