Denis Wick adds to stable of stars

A new raft of world class brass performers join the Denis Wick brand — from LSO tuba star Ben Thomson to Swiss euph player Fabian Bloch.

Denis Wick Products continue to add yet more international musicians to its stable of worldwide performance artists.

The company which started in 1968 has become an iconic brand in the music world through its award-winning mouthpieces, mutes and accessories.

Performers

Joining the company are Spanish bass trombone star Javier Colomer and Italian tenor trombonist Giuseppe Nuzzaco. They are joined by Swiss euphonium virtuoso Fabian Bloch and German tuba performer Daniel Ridder.

Ben Thomson (above), principal tuba with the London Symphony Orchestra also joins the line-up, as does fellow orchestral star Josh Cirtina, principal bass trombone with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Denis Wick brand's well-known connection to the brass band world is further enhanced with the signing of the highly respected tenor horn player Helen Varley, freelance tuba player Shaun Crowther, the renowned trombonist Nicholas Hudson and fellow trombonist Christopher Hirst.

Superb

Speaking about the latest raft of performers to join the leading brand, Brett Baker, Marketing Lead at Denis Wick Products told 4BR: "We have been busy working alongside our superb group of artists providing new content in a number of genres and languages.

Much of this material will be available through 2023 as Denis Wick continues to progress into new markets and find new opportunities for its Denis Wick and Alliance brands."