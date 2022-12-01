                 

Baker takes baton at Poulton-le-Fylde

Black Dyke star Brett Baker becomes the new MD at Poulton-le-Fylde Band

Brett Baker
  Brett Baker takes on the role with immediate effect

Thursday, 01 December 2022

        

The Poulton-le-Fylde Band has announced the appointment of Brett Baker as its new Musical Director.

The internationally renowned trombone artist is also the current Chairperson of the International Trombone Association Research Advisory Council and past President & Chairman of the British Trombone Society.

It is understood that he takes up the role with immediate effect, with a debut Christmas Concert appearance at Blackpool's historic Grand Theatre on Monday 12th December.

Delighted

Speaking about the appointment, Band Chairperson Andy Moore said: "We are delighted to welcome a top-class musician of Brett's calibre to us and every member of the band is looking forward to working with him over the coming months."

        

