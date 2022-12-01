Childs and Fountain to lead Brass Band Summer School attractions

The 2023 Brass Band Summer School will be a host of stars — so make sure you book your place not to miss out.

Following the success of the 2022 Brass Band Summer School, details have been released for its 2023 edition, which will once again be set in the brass band heartlands of Yorkshire.

In partnership with Besson, the six-day course will take place at Harrogate Ladies College from 6th-11th August under the musical direction of Dr. Robert Childs.

Stars

Its music staff will also include Brass Band of Battle Creek principals, Owen Farr and Les Neish, euphonium soloist David Childs, English National Opera's principal trombonist Becky Smith, Whitburn's principal cornet Chris Bradley and Fairey Band's legendary Brian Taylor.

2023 will also see the return of London Symphony Principal Trumpet James Fountain, who will be resident as both cornet tutor and guest soloist for the BBSS finale gala concert at St. Wilfrid's Parish Church — a Harrogate International Music Festival venue.

In addition to band rehearsals, tutor recitals, ensemble showcases, masterclasses, a light-hearted entertainment competition, individual lessons and evening entertainment, BBSS delegates will also have the opportunity to work with pianist, Matthew McCombie, and BBSS mentors, Brighouse & Rastrick percussionist Sam Milton and Cory cornetist Chris Turner.

Wonderful musicians

Following the conclusion of this year's Brass Band Summer School, delegates spoke in glowing terms about the course.

Richard Ashmore, a cornetist from the USA enjoyed, "the challenging repertoire and meeting wonderful musicians", whilst Clare Hayes, a UK euphonium player loved, "the variety of music, camaraderie, tuition, location, food and weather!"

Andrea Cifelli also enthused, "...the programme was perfect — just the right balance between music tuition, rehearsal, performance, and socializing.

The tutors were amazing and so supportive; the location and facilities were really great — and it was such a good opportunity to spend time with old friends and make new ones. I've already booked to come back in 2023!"

Book your place

To be part of the 2023 BBSS visit

www.brassbandsummerschool.com or contact Bookings Administrator, Liz Lancaster: admin@brassbandsummerschool.com or telephone: +44 (0) 7789 841041