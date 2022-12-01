                 

*
banner

News

Childs and Fountain to lead Brass Band Summer School attractions

The 2023 Brass Band Summer School will be a host of stars — so make sure you book your place not to miss out.

bbschool
  The Brass Band Summer School attracts delegates from across the banding world

Thursday, 01 December 2022

        

Following the success of the 2022 Brass Band Summer School, details have been released for its 2023 edition, which will once again be set in the brass band heartlands of Yorkshire.

In partnership with Besson, the six-day course will take place at Harrogate Ladies College from 6th-11th August under the musical direction of Dr. Robert Childs.

Stars

Its music staff will also include Brass Band of Battle Creek principals, Owen Farr and Les Neish, euphonium soloist David Childs, English National Opera's principal trombonist Becky Smith, Whitburn's principal cornet Chris Bradley and Fairey Band's legendary Brian Taylor.

2023 will also see the return of London Symphony Principal Trumpet James Fountain, who will be resident as both cornet tutor and guest soloist for the BBSS finale gala concert at St. Wilfrid's Parish Church — a Harrogate International Music Festival venue.

In addition to band rehearsals, tutor recitals, ensemble showcases, masterclasses, a light-hearted entertainment competition, individual lessons and evening entertainment, BBSS delegates will also have the opportunity to work with pianist, Matthew McCombie, and BBSS mentors, Brighouse & Rastrick percussionist Sam Milton and Cory cornetist Chris Turner.

The tutors were amazing and so supportive; the location and facilities were really great — and it was such a good opportunity to spend time with old friends and make new ones. I've already booked to come back in 2023!Andrea Cifelli

Wonderful musicians

Following the conclusion of this year's Brass Band Summer School, delegates spoke in glowing terms about the course.

Richard Ashmore, a cornetist from the USA enjoyed, "the challenging repertoire and meeting wonderful musicians", whilst Clare Hayes, a UK euphonium player loved, "the variety of music, camaraderie, tuition, location, food and weather!"

Andrea Cifelli also enthused, "...the programme was perfect — just the right balance between music tuition, rehearsal, performance, and socializing.

The tutors were amazing and so supportive; the location and facilities were really great — and it was such a good opportunity to spend time with old friends and make new ones. I've already booked to come back in 2023!"

Book your place

To be part of the 2023 BBSS visit

www.brassbandsummerschool.com or contact Bookings Administrator, Liz Lancaster: admin@brassbandsummerschool.com or telephone: +44 (0) 7789 841041

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

James Shepherd

An evening with James Shepherd

December 1 • There is a wonderful opportunity to spend a virtual night in the company of the legendary James Shepherd

Eikanger

Eikanger opinion sought for Government policy initiative

December 1 • The Norwegian government seeks the opinions of Eikanger Bjorsvik as they look to develop a national cultural volunteer strategy.

gbba

Report & Results: 2022 GBBA Own choice march & test piece

December 1 • AW Parker (Drybrook) leads the way as the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association contest returns at a new venue.

Philip Jones

Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition

December 1 • The prestigious brass ensemble competition returns and is looking for entrants

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies »

Cawthorne Brass Band

December 1 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Abertillery Town Band

December 1 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; cornets (front and back row), 2nd baritone and bass. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery.

Linthwaite Band

November 30 • We are a friendly village band, currently top of the 4th section, and are looking forward to the area contest 2023, and to help achieve this we have vacancies for the percussion section.

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top