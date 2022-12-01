                 

*
banner

News

Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition

The prestigious brass ensemble competition returns and is looking for entrants

Philip Jones
  The competition returns this year

Thursday, 01 December 2022

        

The Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition will return in 2023.

First held in 2019, it will be hosted at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, curated by its Head of Brass, Amos Miller.

The competition aims to promote the excellence and enterprise of young brass quintets in brass chamber music performance — reflecting the pioneering legacy of the legendary Philip Jones CBE.

2023 also marks the 30th anniversary of the eminent British brass quintet Onyx Brass, of which Philip Jones was a patron and which led to the commission of numerous works for the medium.

Initiated by Ursula Jones and supported by Buffet Crampon and the Royal Philharmonic Society, several of the set repertoire suggestions for the competition come from the Onyx Brass catalogue, with initial entries assessed by members of the group, and their composer-in-association Timothy Jackson.

Format

The competition format is for an ensemble of two trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba.

Brass players wishing to take part must be aged 18 — 30 at the time of the competition, with a group average of no more than 28. Applications will therefore be accepted from those born on or after 20th July 1989.

Applications

Applications close on 7th February 2023. The First Round will take place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire between the 10th- 16th July.

The first prize is £7,500 with additional prizes of £5,000 and £2,500.

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://pjbe.org/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

James Shepherd

An evening with James Shepherd

December 1 • There is a wonderful opportunity to spend a virtual night in the company of the legendary James Shepherd

Eikanger

Eikanger opinion sought for Government policy initiative

December 1 • The Norwegian government seeks the opinions of Eikanger Bjorsvik as they look to develop a national cultural volunteer strategy.

gbba

Report & Results: 2022 GBBA Own choice march & test piece

December 1 • AW Parker (Drybrook) leads the way as the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association contest returns at a new venue.

Philip Jones

Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition

December 1 • The prestigious brass ensemble competition returns and is looking for entrants

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies »

Cawthorne Brass Band

December 1 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Abertillery Town Band

December 1 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; cornets (front and back row), 2nd baritone and bass. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery.

Linthwaite Band

November 30 • We are a friendly village band, currently top of the 4th section, and are looking forward to the area contest 2023, and to help achieve this we have vacancies for the percussion section.

Pro Cards »

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top