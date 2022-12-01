                 

Report & Results: 2022 GBBA Own choice march & test piece

AW Parker (Drybrook) leads the way as the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association contest returns at a new venue.

gbba
  There was plenty of silverware and prizes on offer

Thursday, 01 December 2022

        

There was a fine array of trophies to be won at the recent GBBA Own Choice March & Test Piece contest held at Severn Vale School in Gloucester.

The Unregistered and Training Bands began the day with their entertainment programmes where they were presented with Gold or Silver certificate as well as a music voucher to be used from the Wright & Round catalogue thanks to sponsorship from the Gloucester based music publisher.

Class A

Class A saw registered bands from Gloucestershire, Wales and the Midlands provide the audience with a wide variety of music. Unfortunately, five withdrawals showed that Covid is still taking its toll in leaving some bands short of players.

Overall victory in Class A went to local favourites A W Parker (Drybrook) led by Joshua Ruck, thanks to their performances of 'Prisms' by Peter Graham and 'Army of the Nile' by Kenneth Alford.

Welsh visitors were second and took the Championship Section honours with Goodwick Band from West Wales in third.

Ammanford Town took the Second Section honours thanks to their performances of 'Variations on a Swiss Song' and 'Castelll Caerfilli' whilst the Third Section silverware went to Nailsworth Silver playing 'The Aeronauts' and 'Barnard Castel'. Pillowell Silver picked up the Fourth Section awards for their renditions of 'Suite Gothique' and 'The Voice of the Guns'.

Delighted

GBBA were delighted to be part of the Adjudicator in Training scheme, with Robert Burnett shadowing Paul Holland during the day.

Before the main awards, compere David Hayward surprised Rojer Phelps of Forest of Dean Brass by marking his 75 years of service to banding. GBBA Vice-Chair Robert Morgan presented Rojer with a GBBA certificate and Association badge.

Also receiving a 50 year certificate and badge was David Harding of AW Parker (Drybrook), whilst another 50th celebration was marked by the sound of Welsh bandsmen singing 'Happy Birthday' to Malcolm Hannaford, GBBA Safeguarding Officer as David Hayward thanked him and his wife Sam, for whom it was the first contest as GBBA Contest Controller.

Results:
Class A: Test piece

1. AW Parker (Drybrook): 186
2. Tylorstown: 184
3. Goodwick Brass: 183
4. Forest of Dean Brass: 181
5. Shirley Band: 180
6. Ammanford Town Silver: 178
7. Nailsworth Silver: 177
8. Pillowell Silver: 176


Class A: March

1. AW Parker (Drybrook): 184
2. Tylorstown: 182
3. Forest of Dean Brass: 181
4. Goodwick: 179
5. Shirley Band: 178
6. Nailsworth: 177
7. Ammanford Town Silver: 176
8. Pillowell Silver: 175

Class B: Training & Unregistered Bands

Lydbrook Training Band (Robert Morgan) — Gold Award
Parkend Silver Band (Louis Thomas) — Silver Award
Cinderford Academy Band (Louis Thomas) — Silver Award

Class B Awards:
Best Youth Section: Cornets of Lydbrook Training Band
Youngest Player: Agnes Barzillia (aged 6) of Lydbrook Training Band
Most under 14 players: Lydbrook Training Band

Class A Awards:
Best Horn Section: AW Parker (Drybrook)
Best Trombone Section: Tylorstown Band
Best Bass Section: Forest of Dean Brass
Best Percussion Section: AW Parker (Drybrook)
Best Cornet Player: AW Parker (Drybrook)
Best Flugel Player: Tylorstown Band
Best Euphonium Player: Goodwick Brass Band

        

