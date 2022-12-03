Market Rasen adds to line-up strength ahead of 2023

Three new players join the ranks of the Market Rasen Band as they look forward to the challenges of 2023.

Market Rasen Band have been busy securing new signings as they look towards mounting a challenge at the Midlands Regional Second Section Championship in Corby next year.

Re-joining the band are two experienced performers in Philip Pearson, a former solo euphonium, and Dirk Reynolds, who has played with many bands around the local area.

Also joining is the talented youngster Kieran Robson who joins the horn section.

Working hard

Commenting on the new arrivals MD Ian Knapton told 4BR: "It's been a hard year, but since September when I arrived the band attendance has grown and members have been working so hard.

With the welcome return of Dirk and Philip and the young talent in Kieran the band room is starting to feel full again and the atmosphere is great. All this and we more exciting announcements to come as we complete our line-up for 2023."