Further progress on German horizon

The brass band movement in Germany is growing in strength and excellence according to those who are hearing it first hand.

Chris Houlding
  Chrios Houlding has worked extensively with different groups, projects and ensembles in the past eayr

Saturday, 03 December 2022

        

The brass band movement in Germany will be looking to carry on its development and progression in 2023. That is according to Chris Houlding, Professor at the Folkwang Universitat der Kunste Essen as well as being Visiting Professor Guildhall School of Music & Drama London.

Good position

Speaking to 4BR he said: "Following a very successful National Championships hosted by Brass Band Regensburg at the excellent Audi Max in October, I believe the German brass band movement is an in a very good position to carry one growing and developing."

Chris said that he is not alone in forming the opinion as the likes of Dr Robert Childs, Dr. Ray Farr and Jacob de Haan were also left very impressed by what they had heard at the event, as well as with the enthusiasm that now permeates the banding movement."

"These are a trio of the most experienced brass band musicians in Europe, so to hear that was hugely encouraging for everyone."

British sound

As a member of the Deutsche Brass Band Music Commission, as well as being a well known teacher and passionate band trainer, Chris is continuing his involvement in helping develop what he says the Germans call the 'British brass band sound' in their ensembles.

And after helping to lead an enjoyable Brass Band Summercamp in Schneeburg alongside Grimethorpe tenor horn player Helen Varley in August he also went on to assist Brass Band Westfalen with their National Championship preparation during September.

Germany offers such rich potential in all areas of brass playing that I'm sure that 2023 will see further impressive progressProf Chris Houlding

Desire

"The desire to improve and develop the sound of both individual and ensembles with a respect to the 'British sound' as it is called is also encouraging. Brass playing has a huge tradition in German, but the respect for the sound of British bands is huge."

This was seen when Chris recently coached the low brass at the popular Sauerland Herbst Brass Band Workshop led by Martin SchÃ¤dlich as well as leading the newly formed United Harriet Colliery Band (Dortmund University) in an intensive training weekend.

Earlier this month at the invitation of German EBBA representative and Deutsche Brass Band Verband Vice Chair, Alexander Richter, Chris travelled to Jena to work with Brass Band BlechKLANG in preparing their popular three concert Christmas Series.

True essence

He added: "In their different ways these events exhibited the true essence of banding in Germany — supporting new ensembles and players, including the very youngest and those who wish to put something back into their local communities.

Germany offers such rich potential in all areas of brass playing that I'm sure that 2023 will see further impressive progress."

        

