My true love gave to me — the start of 12 days of festive music making from Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

On the third day of Christmas….

My true love gave to me…. the 2022 British Open and Brass in Concert champions Brighouse & Rastrick Band providing plenty of festive musical cheer.

In fact all 12 days...

Check it out at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QK1o-vtt43o