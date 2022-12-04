                 

News

On the fourth day of Christmas...

Tredegar signed a new euphonium player...

  The band and MD Ian Porthouse has welcomed the permanent signing of Steve Parker

Sunday, 04 December 2022

        

Tredegar Band has announced the signing of Steve Parker as their new second euphonium.

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire student hails and has been a regular dep with the band over the past two years — including their critically acclaimed performances at this year's BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

He takes over in January from Chris Smith who has decided to step down following the birth of his family's second child.

Outstanding

Speaking about the appointment, MD Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "We couldn't think of a better person to join us. Steve has been an outstanding every time we have called on him so everyone is delighted that when the opportunity arose he was able to join us permanently.

Our thanks also go to Paul Fisher and Amersham Band. We have a great two-way relationship with them which we hope will be further strengthened in the future."

Thanks

Ian added: "I cannot thank Chris enough for his contribution to us. He has been a model bandsman — talented and dedicated. He has stepped up to the solo euphonium role when needed and performed brilliantly.

His family has also been so supportive of him so now it's our turn to thank him and them. There will always be a warm welcome for him here and we hope he will now replace Steve as our 'go to' dep for the future."

I'm so excited to get started with a band that have made me feel so welcome whenever I've been downSteve Parker

So welcome

Speaking about his delight at accepting the role, Steve said: "I'm so excited to get started with a band that have made me feel so welcome whenever I've been down. I feel really honoured to have been asked and I'm buzzing to start working with SiÃ´n Rhys Jones (solo euphonium), Ian Porthouse and the rest of the players."

He added: "My thanks go to Amersham Band who have been so lovely and kind throughout my time there, and a big shoutout to Paul Fisher who is an absolute gem of a human being and conductor. I'll always be a supporter and I'm sure the future is bright for Amersham."

        

