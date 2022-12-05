Brass band feature on Radio 5 Live later tonight.

                 

Monday, 05 December 2022

        

Brass bands will be featured on Radio 5 Live later tonight.

As part of presenter Colin Murray's hour long 'Monday Night Fan Club', which in the past has featured people speaking passionately about their interests from classic car restoration to Robin Hood, tonight's hour long insert will be about the brass bands.

Inspirational

Show researcher Carla Battisti told 4BR: "We curate an hour on the subject and we would love to hear from listeners. We are joined by Stephanie Kennedy who plays with the cooperation band in Scotland as well as being an inspirational teacher and conductor with the Campbeltown Band."

The hour long slot starts at midnight on Monday 5th December and came about after it was suggested by listener and brass band fan Dave Warren, who will also be interviewed.

Find out more

To find out more:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001ftq5

        

