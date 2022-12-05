                 

On the fifth day of Christmas...

Elland Sliver Band start opening their Christmas Crackers...

Elland sILVER yOUTH
  Lorne Campbell took a number of great images at the concerts

Monday, 05 December 2022

        

Elland Silver Band started their Christmas Cracker season of concerts with two packed events at their local All Saints Church in Elland.

The concerts were special for many families this year after their children performed for the first time, whilst the inclusive ethos was further enhanced with the first appearance of a number of adult starters too.

Five ensembles

In fact, five ensembles took part — from the Starter Band, Training Band, HIT IT Drum Group, Community Band, Youth Band and the Championship Section senior outfit — a total of over 120 players.

The music catered for all tastes — from traditional carols and popular arrangements ending in a massed finale from the youth and senior band.

Elland Silver Youth Band also announced their £20,000 fundraising appeal to take part in the 2023 European Youth Championships in Malmo

Tradition

Youth Band Director, Samantha Harrison told 4BR: "It's now become a tradition for the band to start December with our 'Christmas Cracker Concerts', but this year it was wonderful to see so many of our new starters enjoying playing and joining our band family."

The band was also joined by photographer Lorne Campbell who took a number of memorable images which will be sent to local, regional and national media outlets.

        

Elland Silver Youth

