Radio: Sunday Bandstand 4th December

Festive music from across the banding world

Sunday Bandstand: 4th December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-4-december-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Pop Looks Bach

Sam Fonteyn arr. Dr Keith Wilkinson

Oberaarguaer Brass Band

MD: Manfred Obrecht



The Kingdom Triumphant

Eric Ball

Manger Musikklag

MD: Allan Withington



Tranquillum

Christopher Bond

Soloists: Emily Janssens, Bert Pauwels, Lina Van Lint & Tim De Maeseneer

Brass Band Willebroek

MD: Frans Violet



The Snow Carol

Philip Harper

International Staff Songsters of The Salvation Army

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper



Jingle Bells

Arr. Derek Ashmore

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Professor David King



Tonight

Bernstein arr. Mark Freeh

Soloist: Alex Mclean

Rigid Containers Group Band

MD: Bramwell Tovey



The Festive Season

Paul R. Curnow

New York Staff Band (USA)

BM: Ron Waiksnoris



A Christmas Overture

John Golland

Hannaford Street Silver Band (Canada)

MD: James Curnow



The Polar Express

Alan Silvestri arr. Klaas van der Woude

Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude



The Nutcracker 'Sweet'

Tchaikovsky arr. Mark Freeh

North Carolina Brass Band (USA)

MD: Brian Meixner



Christmas Joy

Erik Leidzen

New England Brass Band

MD: Douglas Yeo



It's the most wonderful time of the year

Edward Pola and George Wyle arr. Rieks van der Velde

Brass Band De Waldsang

MD: Rieks van der Velde



A Christmas Fantasia

Andrew Wainwright

Brass Band of the Western Reserve

MD: Dr Keith Wilkinson



O Come All Ye Faithful

Arr. David Willcocks trs : Ray Steadman-Allen

The Treorchy Male Voice Choir

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper



I Hear You Calling Me

Charles Marshall

Soloist: Trevor Bremner

Wellington Brass

MD: David Bremner



Alleluia Laudamus Te (Hallelujah! We Praise You)

Alfred Reed arr. Corsin Tuor

Brass Band Froschl Hall

MD: Corsin Tuor



O Magnum Mysterium

Morten Lauridsen arr. Philip Littlemore

Bon-Accord Silver Band

MD: Stephen Malcolm



Ad Optimum

Peter Graham

Brass Band de Waldsang

MD: Rieks van der Velde



God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Traditional arr. D. Willcocks

Huddersfield Choral Society

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Roy Newsome



Away in a Manger

Peter Graham

Soloist: Iwan Williams

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Professor David King



Ukrainian Bell Carol

Mykola Leontovych arr. Philip Sparke

Aldbourne Band

MD: David Johnson



Christmas Praise

Noel Jones

International Staff Band

BM: Stephen Cobb



Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles



Enjoy the show...