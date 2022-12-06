Radio: Sunday Bandstand 4th December

Sunday Bandstand: 4th December
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-4-december-2022/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Pop Looks Bach
Sam Fonteyn arr. Dr Keith Wilkinson
Oberaarguaer Brass Band
MD: Manfred Obrecht
The Kingdom Triumphant
Eric Ball
Manger Musikklag
MD: Allan Withington
Tranquillum
Christopher Bond
Soloists: Emily Janssens, Bert Pauwels, Lina Van Lint & Tim De Maeseneer
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet
The Snow Carol
Philip Harper
International Staff Songsters of The Salvation Army
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper
Jingle Bells
Arr. Derek Ashmore
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Professor David King
Tonight
Bernstein arr. Mark Freeh
Soloist: Alex Mclean
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: Bramwell Tovey
The Festive Season
Paul R. Curnow
New York Staff Band (USA)
BM: Ron Waiksnoris
A Christmas Overture
John Golland
Hannaford Street Silver Band (Canada)
MD: James Curnow
The Polar Express
Alan Silvestri arr. Klaas van der Woude
Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude
The Nutcracker 'Sweet'
Tchaikovsky arr. Mark Freeh
North Carolina Brass Band (USA)
MD: Brian Meixner
Christmas Joy
Erik Leidzen
New England Brass Band
MD: Douglas Yeo
It's the most wonderful time of the year
Edward Pola and George Wyle arr. Rieks van der Velde
Brass Band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde
A Christmas Fantasia
Andrew Wainwright
Brass Band of the Western Reserve
MD: Dr Keith Wilkinson
O Come All Ye Faithful
Arr. David Willcocks trs : Ray Steadman-Allen
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper
I Hear You Calling Me
Charles Marshall
Soloist: Trevor Bremner
Wellington Brass
MD: David Bremner
Alleluia Laudamus Te (Hallelujah! We Praise You)
Alfred Reed arr. Corsin Tuor
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Corsin Tuor
O Magnum Mysterium
Morten Lauridsen arr. Philip Littlemore
Bon-Accord Silver Band
MD: Stephen Malcolm
Ad Optimum
Peter Graham
Brass Band de Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde
God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Traditional arr. D. Willcocks
Huddersfield Choral Society
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Roy Newsome
Away in a Manger
Peter Graham
Soloist: Iwan Williams
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Professor David King
Ukrainian Bell Carol
Mykola Leontovych arr. Philip Sparke
Aldbourne Band
MD: David Johnson
Christmas Praise
Noel Jones
International Staff Band
BM: Stephen Cobb
Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...