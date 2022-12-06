                 

On the sixth day of Christmas...

The chance to hear Mozart's 'Requiem' masterpiece for choral society, soloists and brass band...

York
  The band, soloists and chorale society have already premiered the work

Tuesday, 06 December 2022

        

York Railway Institute Band has helped mark the 231st anniversary of the death of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart by taking part in the first performance of a new arrangement of his iconic 'Requiem'.

The mass was left unfinished on the composer's death in 1791, although it was later completed by Franz Xaver Sussmayr. Others have also attempted to provide new versions of his masterpiece, but this year Yorkshire audiences have enjoyed one written for choral society and brass band.

Selby Abbey

It has been realised by Robert Webb, Musical Director of Skipton Choral Society, for soloists, choir and brass band, and received its first performance at Skipton Town Hall on Saturday 3rd December.

The work will be repeated at Selby Abbey on Saturday 10th December.

Wonderful

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It's a wonderful transcription with the sound of a brass band bringing an extra melancholy tone as well as power to the music.

The reception it received on its premiere was both exhilarating and moving and we hope that people will enjoy it again at Selby Abbey where it will be featured alongside Robert's own 'King Arthur Suite' for band, and David Lancaster's powerful 'Of Trumpets and Angels' for choir and band.

More information

www.ticketsource.co.uk/york-railway-institute-band

        

TAGS: York Railway Institute

