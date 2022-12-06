                 

Kane able to take Cinderford baton

Steve Kane has been appointed the new MD at Cinderford Band.

  Steve Kane takes the baton at Cinderford Band

Tuesday, 06 December 2022

        

The Cinderford Band has announced the appointment of its new Musical Director, Steve Kane.

After completing a memorable decade of playing with the Cory Band, Steve is taking his first steps onto the conducting rostrum with the West of England band.

Journey

Steve started his own contesting journey at the age of 16 with Aveley & Newham before moving to Cardiff in 2008 to study under Dr Robert and David Childs. He also enjoyed a spell with Tongwynlais Temperance as well as maintaining a strong link to the Salvation Army before his move to Cory where he helped them to 17 major title successes.

Speaking about the appointment, Band Chairperson Ian Tomlins said: "We are really looking forward to be working with Steve for what promises to be an exciting future."

        

TAGS: Cinderford

