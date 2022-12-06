Celebration presents for talented youngsters...

The National Youth and National Childrens' Band of Great Britain has just sent out 63 fantastic early Christmas presents.

Results

CEO Mark Bromley told 4BR: "We were delighted to be able to send out the results for those who successfully auditioned for places on the 2023 Youth and Childrens Band courses.

We were oversubscribed in some sections of the youth band (notably percussion) but in the end were pleased to be able to offer 63 places to youngsters.

We know some youngsters will be disappointed they didn't make it on this occasion, but we can assure them that they all made huge impressions and that their time will come."

New on-line help

Mark also added that there will be an announcement about a brand-new online resource to help players improve their performance skills. Aimed at players from Grade 4 to 8 and above, it is hoped that it will further enhance skill sets and give confidence for future auditions.

During 2022 the National Youth Band organisation offered eight free audition centres around the country in Manchester, Amersham, Taunton, London, Salford, Sheffield, Easington and Ratby, as well as adding workshop sessions after some centres.

We wish to broaden inclusive opportunities for as many players as possible CEO, Mark Bromley

Inclusivity

Mark Bromley added: "We wish to broaden inclusive opportunities for as many players as possible. We will always look to improve the audition experience for players and their families and my thanks go to everyone who took part — including all our staff, tutors and volunteers.

The standard was amazing, so it is disappointing to have to say sorry when a section is over subscribed. All I would say is don't be disheartened.

Your opportunity will come, and we would still out a call out for more low brass and percussion players to come along for the Childrens' Band auditions. We would love to see more of you!"

Extra Childrens' audition

Mark said that if there any young baritone, euphonium, trombone and tuba players out there aged 8 to 13 of Grade 4 standard then get in touch as there will be a special audition being held in the Spring.

Find out more at: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/