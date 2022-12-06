                 

Arts Council England looks for focus group ideas

Arts Council England is looking for focus group help to give ideas and opinions on their Music Hub Investment Programme.

 

Tuesday, 06 December 2022

        

Arts Council England (ACE) is looking for people to be part of their 'in-person' focus groups to help collate feedback and ideas to help shape their Music Hub Investment Programme.

The aim they state is to "â€¦represent everyone working within and beyond the music, education, youth, creative and cultural sectors, in every part of the country."

National Plan

The Department for Education & Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport published the 'National Plan for Music Education: the power of music to change lives' in June 2022.

The plan set out the Government's priorities until 2030 for music education for children and youngâ€¯people, including their plans to strengthen Music Hubs. The new Music Hub Programme will be in place for children and young people in September 2024.

Apply

Now you can apply to be part of the process, with Arts Council England looking to hear from representatives from creative, arts and culture, or heritage organisations, as well as music education organisations, youth or community organisations and other locally or nationally significant organisations amongst others.

The groups will bring together up to 20 people from each of the 11 Arts Council Areas in England — from the South West to the North, Midlands to London. ACE will hold an on-line focus group of up to 50 people.

Register interest:

To register interest go to:
https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/music-hub-investment-programme-get-involved?fbclid=IwAR3c19VYAKWKMV7qVDKv4nIBdVtjArxKpy2bAK6_gAGP0islQQmHcrxolzQ

        

Arts Council England looks for focus group ideas

