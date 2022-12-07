The death has been announced of Emley Band stalwart Luther Wilkinson.

4BR has been informed of the death of Luther Wilkinson. The former principal cornet chairman and trustee of Emley Brass Band also enjoyed a distinguished playing career, including spells with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery and Lindley. He passed away on 12th November.

Deeply missed

A spokesperson for Emley Band told 4BR: "As a resident of the village of Emley, he was a regular at Emley Band concerts in his later year. He would always turn up wearing his Emley tie and chat to the players. He will be deeply missed by everyone."

Funeral

The funeral will take place on Thursday 15th December at St Michael's Church, Emley, at 11.30am.