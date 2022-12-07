                 

*
banner

News

Death of Luther Wilkinson

The death has been announced of Emley Band stalwart Luther Wilkinson.

Death
  The death has been announced of Luther Wilkinson

Wednesday, 07 December 2022

        

4BR has been informed of the death of Luther Wilkinson. The former principal cornet chairman and trustee of Emley Brass Band also enjoyed a distinguished playing career, including spells with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery and Lindley. He passed away on 12th November.

Deeply missed

A spokesperson for Emley Band told 4BR: "As a resident of the village of Emley, he was a regular at Emley Band concerts in his later year. He would always turn up wearing his Emley tie and chat to the players. He will be deeply missed by everyone."

Funeral

The funeral will take place on Thursday 15th December at St Michael's Church, Emley, at 11.30am.

        

TAGS: Emley

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Ice shakting

On the seventh day of Christmas...

December 7 • Brass band music making on ice...

Malcolm Arnold

Closer brass band links sought by Malcolm Arnold Society

December 7 • The Malcolm Arnold Society is hoping to enhance the brass band profile of a composer with rich connection to movement.

Death

Death of Luther Wilkinson

December 7 • The death has been announced of Emley Band stalwart Luther Wilkinson.

Arts Council England looks for focus group ideas

December 6 • Arts Council England is looking for focus group help to give ideas and opinions on their Music Hub Investment Programme.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Pemberton Old Wigan DW B Band Christmas concert

Friday 9 December • Pemberton Old Brass Bands club. Enfield street . Pemberton . Wigan WN5 8DZ

Harlow Brass Band - CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD!

Saturday 10 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church, The Stow, Harlow CM20 3AF

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lofthouse 2000 Brass for YAS Christmas Concert

Saturday 10 December • St Austin's Theatre. 4 Wentworth Terrace. Wakefield WF1 3QN WF1 3QN

Mereside Brass - Christmas Tree Festival

Saturday 10 December • St Chad's Church. Winsford. Cheshire CW7 4DA

Vacancies »

Bedford Town Band

December 7 • Bedford Town Band are a 1st Section band based in Bedford looking for Cornet players both front and back row, positions to be negotiated. Also BBb Bass as well. We are a friendly band with a mix of contests and concerts throughout the year.

City of Bristol Brass Band

December 6 • A SOPRANO CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.

City of Bristol Brass Band

December 6 • A PERCUSSIONIST is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top