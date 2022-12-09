Early season try out Banbury

There will be an early season chance for bands to try out their form with the Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association's own choice test-piece contest.

There will be an early season opportunity for bands to test their contesting form at the Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association's own choice test-piece contest.

The event takes place at Wykeham Park Academy in Banbury (OX16 9HY) on Saturday 25th February (4th, 2nd and Championship Sections) and Sunday 26th February (Unregistered, 3rd and 1st Sections).

Contact:

If you haven't received an entry form please e-mail: odbbacontests@gmail.com

The ODBBA Brass Festival (solos, duets, quartets, quintets, ensembles for all ages) will now take place on Sunday 14th May at West Kidlington Primary School, Kidlington (OX5 1EA)

